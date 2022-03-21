“What do you think of mommy’s old school?” a mother said to her daughter during Saturday’s open house at the soon-to-be former Attleboro High School.
It was one of many conversations I overheard while attending the open house on Rathbun Willard Drive.
Although I never attended AHS as a student, I’ve been in the school thousands of times as a broadcaster, volunteer coach, guest at break-up dinners, Junior Achievement advisor, speaker at school committee meetings and emceed a mayoral inauguration on the stage in the Robert Bray auditorium.
On Saturday, however, I walked through a number of hallways and into classrooms for the first time.
After making my way into the principal’s lobby, I walked to the gymnasium.
It was eerily empty compared to the roar of the crowd when the Blue Bombardiers hosted Catholic Memorial earlier this month, the last game ever to be played in the building.
I took a keepsake photo of the 1998 state basketball championship banner and thought back to the afternoon Pattie held the ladder as I climbed to the rafters to cover it with blue fabric for the public for the unveiling before the first game of the 1998-99 season.
The boys’ locker room hadn’t changed much since the last time I was there nearly 20 years ago. Memories of Chet Hanewich, Jay Gilmore, Cliff Sherman, Tom Houle, Mark Houle and others came to mind as I approached the coaches’ office.
I was always welcomed into the office to listen to the coaches discuss the game that had just been played and the strategies they employed. It gave me insights that allowed me to better explain to cable viewers what was happening and why on the football field or basketball court.
The vocational wing was my next stop. I was especially impressed with the rooms where students learn plumbing, especially the mock bathrooms and showers that allow them to gain hands-on experience under the guidance of their teachers.
Residents who questioned the cost of the new high school would have realized why had they attended Saturday’s open house.
The tools necessary to properly instruct vocational skills are costly and worth every penny to educate students eager to learn a trade.
In another wing, I found the room and took a photo of where Bridget and her cousin attended preschool more than 20 years ago, followed by a visit to the library, resource center or whatever it is called these days.
“One of my teachers tossed me out of class and told me to come here,” I heard a husband tell his wife. “She then hung out up there (pointing to the third-floor corridor that overlooks the room) to make sure I stayed in line.”
The long walk to the pool was my next destination. The water was gone and the perimeter was barricaded while it awaits demolition next month, the first portion of the huge facility to face the wrecking ball.
The auditorium was my last stop. In addition to my time on the stage, I saw Don McLean perform “American Pie,” The Amazing Kreskin amaze the crowd and numerous young women crowned Miss Attleboro and Miss Massachusetts while sitting in those seats.
If you missed Saturday’s open house, there is still one more chance to roam the halls of AHS. The AHS Lights Out Extravaganza will take place from 7 to 10 p.m., June 18.
Organizers are promising live music, hors d’oeuvres, a cash bar, a sale of memorabilia other special events and more. Tickets are only $25.
I’ve heard the evening might conclude with everyone exiting the current high school. Once they do, the lights will be turned off and the lights in the new building will be turned on — a fitting end to an era in the history of this proud city.