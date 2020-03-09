It’s been said that the loneliest time for someone who loses a loved one is during the days and weeks following the funeral.
Friends and family offer condolences during calling hours and show their support by attending the funeral. Collations often end with friends telling survivors, “Don’t hesitate to call if you ever need anything.”
While I don’t doubt the sincerity of those statements, the reality is that we are all busy with our own lives and the family members who lost a loved one typically find themselves alone.
That hasn’t been the case for Melissa Cornetta.
Her husband Chris passed away the morning of March 3, 2019, while clearing snow from the family’s North Attleboro driveway before he was scheduled to start a 24-hour shift serving the town’s residents as a firefighter.
The 30-year firefighter’s brothers in the department have been there for Melissa and the Cornetta children: Cirsten and Cameren.
“When I drove in the driveway from the hospital they were already there, they set up the wake, funeral and collation; they even came and got Chris’s dress uniform he was buried in, I didn’t have to worry about any of that” she told me on the one-year anniversary of his passing.
“They took the burden off of me, I wouldn’t have known where to start.”
The involvement didn’t end when Chris was laid to rest. Firefighters were in touch with Chris’s older brother Mike to see if there was anything they could do to help out around the house.
Within a couple months Peter Nardelli organized an effort to improve the circular driveway at their house with a fresh layer of crushed stone.
The house also needed work. Some of the siding on the house needed to be replaced, the frame around a window fixed and the house painted.
Retired firefighter David Chretian and Ryan Brousseau spearheaded the project. Others gave up their off days to assist.
“They asked me what I wanted and they would do it, from the color of the house to the doors; one firefighter even suggested painting the ceiling of the porch a light blue, it almost looks like the sky.”
“Between them and my family, I would have never made it through the past year.”
The loss was especially tough on Cameren, who didn’t have his dad to share in the last few months of his senior year at NAHS. Chris’s brother firefighters stepped up again by attending his lacrosse games, they were even in the stands when he walked across the stage to receive his diploma.
That graduation had to be moved to Community Field after administrators were forced to move the event due to concerns about the stands at the high school. Melissa pointed out that Chris was present.
A large banner dedicating the season to Chris had been erected on the fence running down the first base line of Community’s softball field. “It was like he was there, I could look over during the ceremony and see him,” Melissa said.
There was no picture on the wall last month, but Cirsten had to be thinking of her dad when she auditioned for a third time to become a cheerleader for his favorite team, the Patriots. She advanced to final tryouts.
Chris was a longtime, season-ticket holder and the team showed their appreciation by sending a floral arrangement to the wake. A week after the funeral, Melissa received a personal letter from Robert Kraft.
Six months later when the team opened up defense of their Super Bowl title against the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Patriots made tickets available to the Cornettas.
Fifty of Chris’s family and friends were in the Gillette Stadium parking lot for the tailgate party before the game — Chris loved to tailgate — when a representative of the team showed up with a keychain for Cirsten with a replica of the latest Super Bowl ring and an autographed championship hat for Cam.
The clan was later on hand to watch the team unveil its sixth championship banner.
One of the stadium’s message boards displayed a special message, “Tonight we remember firefighter and season ticket holder Chris Cornetta. Let’s have one more!”
The story of that last line was explained during the eulogy at his funeral Mass. Chris loved having a good time with family and friends. When it was time to say goodbye or goodnight, he’d always suggest, “Let’s have one more!”
Another tribute occurred the day of the town’s annual Santa Parade. The Downtown Associates of North Attleboro named Chris as the grand marshal of the 64th annual event.
Melissa held a large photo of Chris as she rode in the parade with Cirsten, Cameren and Chris’s family. “It was amazing, amazing,” she said. “I knew Chris knew a lot of people and was liked by a lot of people, but I never knew the extent until this came about,” Melissa said.
Mitch Albom, the author of “The Five People You Meet in Heaven” best described the past year for Chris’s family, “Life has to end. Love doesn’t.”
