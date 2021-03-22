Life was a lot simpler when I was a tween living with my family on Third Street in Attleboro, the years when I was old enough not to need adult supervision during summer vacation but too young to hold a job.
I thought back to those days last week while driving by Attleboro’s Willett Field, a three-minute bike ride from our neighborhood. “Games People Play” by the Spinners was playing on the Sirius XM ‘70s station.
Although the song has nothing to do with actual sporting events, my memory flashed back to the many times my friends and I would play baseball on the Willett Field diamond closest to Mechanic Street.
We seldom had enough players to play a full nine-against-nine game, so we would make up rules to allow us to play with as few as three players. We called the game “double or nothing.”
The defense consisted of two fielders, a pitcher and an outfielder. Batters would have to declare in advance whether they were choosing to hit to left or right field.
Right-handed batters would opt for left, which would limit the field of play to the entire infield and the outfield from the left field foul line to an imaginary line extending to the outfield from second base.
A ball hit to the opposite field was considered a foul, even if it would normally be fair in a regulation game.
Balls in play would require the outfielder to race to the ball and fire to the pitcher covering second base before the runner reached. Close calls were common and it was up to the outfielder to play the role of umpire, since he had the best view, and declare the runner safe or out.
Bunts were legal, forcing the pitcher to field the ball and throw it to the outfielder sprinting to cover second.
Games with three players consisted of not only the top and bottom of an inning but also the middle when the third “team” would bat.
A safe call at second would result in an invisible runner on base while the batter went back for his next at bat. That fictitious runner would cross the plate if the batter reached second in the same inning. An out would mean the runner had to hold at third.
Although Apple Watches and Fitbits had not been invented, it’s safe to say we easily reached the 10,000 steps now considered a necessity.
In addition to the games at Willett, we also played in the small parking lot of the former Brennan Middle School. The paved rectangular lot off of Fifth Street allowed us to paint bases and foul lines down the first base line and in straight-away center field. My dad never figured out what happened to that can of white paint he was going to use to paint the woodwork inside our house.
We found old pieces of plywood in nearby woods and nailed them to the trees at the end of the lot to create a fence from the right field line to a chain-link fence in a neighbors’ yard in right center. A tennis ball replaced the baseball in the event one of us deposited a pitch into the yard of the neighboring house.
Everyone had to hit to right field due to the shape of the lot giving left-handed hitters a huge advantage.
I’ll pull into that lot occasionally and spot remnants of the white paint we applied with my dad’s paintbrush almost a half century ago.
It always brings a smile to my face and memories of good friends Dickie Neary, Steve Coyne, Warren Burt and others. Warren is the only one I still see on a regular basis, as Steve passed away a couple of years ago and Dickie moved to California.
I miss those days.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.