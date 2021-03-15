North Attleboro’s new town manager emailed me a year ago last week asking if I would moderate a panel discussion with himself and the town’s department heads in response to the World Health Organization’s declaration of COVID-19 as a pandemic.
Michael Borg had only been town manager for a couple of weeks and it was obvious during the discussion his experience in the military, as well as his time serving as the director of emergency management for the city of Providence, prepared him well for what North Attleboro was about to face.
He detailed how the Army had taught him to always prepare for a worst-case scenario, a skill that would soon prove invaluable.
Department heads then explained actions they were about to put in place. It was obvious North Attleboro was positioned for the challenges the coronavirus would pose.
I was impressed, although I remember thinking their plans wouldn’t be needed. After all, the leader of the free world had called COVID-19 “a hoax” two weeks earlier.
“The 15 (cases in the US) within a couple of days is going to be down to close to zero,” Trump also said on Feb. 26, 2020. History will show that he was only off by more than 30 million people.
I also thought about a tweet Trump posted four days before the panel discussion, “The Fake News Media and their partner, the Democrat Party, is doing everything within its semi-considerable power (it used to be greater!) to inflame the CoronaVirus situation, far beyond what the facts would warrant.”
Sunday night, March 15, 2020, is when I realized the president might be wrong.
Gov. Charlie Baker had just ordered all public and private schools to suspend in-person learning through April 6, 2020. He also prohibited gatherings of 25 or more people and forced all bars and restaurants to shut down on-premises consumption.
North Attleboro School Superintendent Scott Holcomb had hinted that the governor might order schools closed and that students might not return for the remainder of the school year.
Holcomb’s suspicions were confirmed in the coming weeks.
It’s shouldn’t come as a surprise there has not been one in-school transmission of the virus in North Attleboro. The same is true in Attleboro and most other local districts.
Lives throughout the Commonwealth changed eight days later when Baker issued a state at home advisory on March 23, 2020, forcing the majority of the state’s population to either work virtually or not at all.
Confused about what to do with the North TV staff, I called Borg the following day. He responded that he considered us not only as essential, but vital to the town’s residents.
We immediately expanded our weekly newscasts to an hour, enough time to include regular interviews with the town manager, public health nurse, state officials and even local clergy.
Members of our staff were also instrumental in producing virtual senior week programs to replace the traditional events normally held in the auditoriums and gymnasiums of the schools we cover.
We also encountered a number or heroes during that time.
Former state Rep. Betty Poirier, for example, quietly maneuvered behind the scenes to make sure Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro had the personal protective equipment needed to keep their employees and patients safe.
Poirier was also influential in helping the local governments she represented, along with numerous businesses and individuals in Attleboro, Mansfield and North Attleboro.
There are also the heroes I don’t know by name: the employees who work for minimum wage at supermarkets, pharmacies, restaurants and other local businesses. Many of whom were forced to either come into work every day or lose their jobs.
How are they being rewarded? They have been pushed (shoved might be a better word) aside, while others — represented by strong unions with political clout — are getting vaccinated.
It’s not right.
Let’s hope our new president is correct in his prediction that things will return to a near-normal in time to celebrate America’s birthday.
Officials throughout the county can then start planning for a best-case scenario.
