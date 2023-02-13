As promised last week’s in this space, I am sharing with you North Attleboro Town Manager Michael Borg’s response to critics of the town’s handling of the flooding last month at the 21 East apartments when heavy rain forced the Ten Mile River to overflow its banks and enter eight cars parked in one of the building’s lots.
Borg joined me last week for a recording of his monthly North TV program “The Town Manager’s Report” and disclosed the estimated cost of preventing the river from overflowing its banks in the future will be upward of $13 million.
You can view the entire interview on our Community and Government channels.
I started the program by asking him his thoughts about a recent letter to the editor that appeared in this newspaper attacking town officials, specifically the department heads who report to him.
The following is a transcript of part of the program.
“My initial thought was I can take criticism. I don’t have any issues if you disagree with something we’ve done in town, if you have a different opinion, I fully support that. At any time, if you have an opinion, you’re welcome to come share it with me.”
“I have an open door policy, specifically on Thursdays between 4 and 6 p.m. If you’re a resident, if you’re a town employee, if you’re a business owner, if you’re somebody driving through North Attleboro and want to know more, you can come into my office, sit down and we’ll have a chat about it.”
“I guess what struck me was it (the letter) just didn’t have all the facts that seemed to be appropriate.”
“The planning board on the 21 East St., development had painstakingly — and we withheld a certificate of occupancy for those buildings for a number of months — in order to address specific issues about overbanking of the Ten Mile River. They had to have and provide a plan to meet the satisfaction of the planning board to be able to inform, evacuate and provide alternate parking for the residents (when the river overflows). It appears they (the owners of 21 East) didn’t follow that.”
“The overbanking of the Ten Mile River isn’t a new phenomenon.”
“It goes through a number of different communities. It goes from Plainville through North Attleboro and into Attleboro. The majority of it is held in privately owned property owners’ possession.”
“The town has been working diligently with the Ten Mile River. When Keith Lapointe was the town council president and Justin Pare was the vice president, this came up and we had discussions about making the Ten Mile River a priority for the town. And we did.”
“We went out and sought funding from the federal government to provide relief in this established FEMA flood zone. We’re very fortunate that we received, not $1.5 million, but two tranches of $1.5 million for a total of three from Congressman (Jake) Auchincloss to support this. Water is one of his primary policy objectives and we were very fortunate to get his support for this — not once, but twice.”
“We’ve been working with FEMA with design and engineering to look at and examine the problem and come up with solutions on how to spend and where we need to make repairs, but it’s not a single community issue, it’s multiple communities. We only have a portion of it.”
“The town did a lot of work and is still doing a lot of work on the Ten Mile River and if you get an unexpected two inch rainstorm, it’s going to overbank, we already know this.”
“Dredging is just one of the tools in the kit bag that we can use but there are also depression-era public works projects like the retaining walls that were built around it. Again, many of those are on private property, so there are some maintenance requirements there.”
“We need to approach this in the fashion we are doing, in a holistic manner, looking at all the potential causes, working with all the communities it is in. We could do our darnedest to fix a portion in North Attleboro, but if Plainville doesn’t do anything both North Attleboro and Attleboro are going to suffer because it’s not going to solve the issue.”
“It’s a topic that’s always ever-present in town hall we’re actively working to provide a solution for, that we’re seeking funding and guidance.”