It’s been months since anyone has sat at the counter inside the new Cumberland Farms in North Attleboro.
Stools were removed in the spring when Gov. Charlie Baker imposed limitations on stores across the state in hopes of stemming the spread of the coronavirus.
I’m not sure when those stools will be back, but I do know I will be one of the first to drink my 99-cent coffee while watching traffic pass by on Route 1.
That counter was the last place I saw James “Jim” Brennan.
I remember the day well. It was a weekday midafternoon and Bridget had stopped by my office to see if she could join me for my daily iced coffee run.
Jim was sitting at the counter when we spotted him. There were four or five instant lottery tickets in front of him, but his focus was on something outside of the window.
We soon learned that he was looking at a man, obviously down on his luck, searching through trash barrels near the gas pumps looking for discarded lottery tickets in hopes someone had accidently thrown away a winner.
“This poor guy has sifted through every barrel,” Jim told us.
It was the first-time Bridget had a chance to personally thank him for a setting us up with a weekend at his alma mater we will never forget.
I had always wanted to take Pattie and Bridget to visit the University of Notre Dame campus on a football weekend. I knew that Jim was a graduate and would be able to point me in the best direction to purchase tickets.
He offered to contact people he knew in the university’s development office. The result was three tickets at the 50-yard line in the front row behind the Notre Dame bench.
In addition, he made reservations for breakfast the morning of the game at the on-campus Morris Inn and access to an alumni only pregame party.
Jim had the biggest smile on his face as Bridget described in detail her favorite parts of the weekend.
At that point, the man we had seen outside entered the store on his way to the restroom. Jim reached out and handed him a couple of winning tickets.
It was typical of Jim Brennan.
The man who walked past the golden dome daily as a college student exemplified the meaning of the Golden Rule, “Do unto others as you would have them do unto you.”
We had no idea that it would be the last time we would witness his kindness, see his smile and hear his laugh.
Jim died on Nov. 7 at home with his family by his side after battling a variety of health issues over the last decade.
It was fitting that I was playing golf when I heard of his death. I first met him when we paired together in a tournament at Highland Country Club.
Although I had been a classmate of his daughter Colleen at Bishop Feehan, I had never met Jim until that day. He quickly became a friend.
It was obvious from our many conversations that faith and family were the foundation of his life. He loved talking about his daughters Colleen, Patricia, Erin and Kathleen, and son Jay. He was especially proud of his grandchildren and great grandchildren.
The person who meant the most to him was his wife of 62 years, Priscilla. His love for her was obvious and he would often remind me that the two of us should count our blessings for marrying beautiful blondes.
When North TV launched our “North Attleborough Legends” series, featuring town residents who have made a positive impact on the community, Jim’s name immediately came to mind. His family business, Jeweled Cross, on South Washington Street was an important part of the fabric of the town.
The final question of every legends’ interview is how they would like to be remembered.
Jim’s answer spoke volumes, “Not a week goes by that I don’t run into somebody who either worked at Jeweled Cross or had some association with it as a salesman or some other role; that’s very rewarding.” He then flashed the same smile he gave Bridget in Cumberland Farms.
The coronavirus robbed thousands of the people mentioned in Jim’s response the chance to pay proper respect to a man who helped more people than we’ll ever know.
I paid mine by stopping by Jim’s grave the day after his burial.
I was happy to see that his final resting place is on a hill a few feet away from a giant cross, a fitting spot for a remarkable man.
