The town of North Attleboro lost a true legend on Thursday when retired police chief John “Jack” Coyle died at 91.
“Legend” was the word current Police Chief Richard McQuade used to describe the larger- than-life figure who led the department for 28 years until he was forced to retire in 1999.
The chief was 68 when he stepped down, three years after the mandatory age and only because state legislators passed a home-rule petition allowing a three-year extension. I believe he would have worked up until Thursday if he had a say, that was how much he loved the job.
Under Coyle’s leadership, the North Attleboro Police Department was a model for other communities. A U.S. Navy veteran who served during the Korean War and later in the Marine Reserves, the chief demanded his officers show the same discipline as the sailors he served with many years before.
North Attleboro police officers also looked like members of the military, clean-shaven with close-cropped hair and uniforms that were always impeccable. The chief demanded nothing less. You would think the officers might have resented it. The opposite was true. The men and women under his command had the utmost respect for their chief.
“We always knew he had our backs as long as you were honest with him. He had no use for those who tried to cover up their mistakes by lying,” a former officer told me before Friday’s night North Attleboro game at Community Field.
I remember the first time I met the chief. I had just starting dating my wife and we were attending a family function. Pattie was not only his niece, but also his goddaughter and that meant the world to a man who attended Mass daily. Intimidated would be a gross understatement of how I felt walking into the room.
As a longtime member of the Coyle family, I had the chance to know the softer side of the chief (as I would always address him).
He and his wife Anita were one of the first to visit Pattie shortly after Bridget’s birth. They brought a beautiful green dress for our baby girl. “Are you going to call her Bridie?” I had no idea what he was talking about until I was informed that Bridie is derived from the Irish name Brighid. By the way, we do not.
Green was his favorite color. The carpet in his office and the drapes covering the windows were green, as was his Crown Victoria. Even the generous check we received on our wedding day was signed in green ink.
One of my favorite memories of the chief was the time I was recovering from colon surgery and he walked into my room. He presented me with a book about the Red Sox and sat with me for almost a half-hour.
The conservation was awkward but meant the world to me.
He was guarded around people he didn’t know. You’ve heard of “making an appearance?”
At one party, he entered through the front door, walked through the rooms to say hello to everyone and quietly slipped out the back door without saying a word.
Coyle was most comfortable around his immediate family. When Pattie’s maternal grandmother passed away, the chief and her uncles Mike and Tippy joined Pattie’s parents to provide comfort.
The four brothers reminisced for hours about growing up in their home on Peck Street. I feel privileged to have been able to see a side of the man the majority of the town’s residents never understood.
He had a great sense of humor. When asked how things were going, he would answer, “Well, at home, I’m in charge of laundry and morale; the laundry is fine, but morale? Not so good.”
Morale is not so good for the Coyle clan this morning and the hundreds of officers who had the honor of serving with him at the former station on Mason Avenue.
It’s a shame when the station was moved to its new location, town leaders didn’t dedicate the emergency operations center or another room in honor of the former chief. I have to believe it was payback for the times selectmen would suffer his wrath for making the mistake of telling him how to run his department.
An honor like that is deserving of a man who gave his life to his hometown and made the NAPD the envy of departments across the country.