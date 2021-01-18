Kellyanne Conway, former senior counselor to President Donald Trump, was a guest of Bill Maher on Friday night’s episode of his weekly “Real Time with Bill Maher” series on HBO.
Conway, to no one’s surprise, boasted about Trump’s legacy and was especially proud that his presidency was the first since Jimmy Carter not to lead the country to war. But is that true? Was is just another of her “alternate facts?”
The former Trump spokesman was technically correct in that he did not launch a war on foreign soil. She failed to mention, however, that he did start one right here at home.
How else would you explain the measures taking place to fortify the U.S. Capitol in advance of Wednesday’s inauguration? How else would you explain the number of U.S. troops currently in the District of Columbia?
There are currently more members of the military in our nation’s capital than in Afghanistan and Iraq combined. Members of the National Guard are sleeping on the floor of the Capitol Rotunda in the days leading up to Joe Biden’s oath of office a few feet outside.
The event will be held two weeks from the day when thousands of Trump supporters stormed Congress. Five people were killed in the ensuing riot, including Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick, who died after he was struck in the head with a fire extinguisher.
Sicknick’s fellow officers described the “pure chaos” they encountered on Jan. 6. The officers also shed some light on what could not be heard by Americans watching the attack on live television.
“They were calling us traitors, shouting at us telling us ‘to remember our oath’ and eventually they attacked us,” one officer told NBC News.
“They were spraying us with bear mace and pepper spray,” said another.
The people who have backed Trump from the day he declared his candidacy, in part, because he stood for law and order, showed their true colors on that dark day in American history.
“I was being beaten with a thin blue flag and guys were trying to grab my gun and they were chanting ‘kill him with his own gun,’” an officer told NBC.
You know the flag, a black and white version of the American flag with a blue stripe in place of the middle white stripe. People across the country, including many in this area, starting flying them in response to the Black Lives Matter movement.
Would those of you who still support the soon-to-be former president, please explain why the rioters used the flag that symbolizes Blue Lives Matter as a weapon to beat police officers?
Is it possible the far right doesn’t support the police as much as they profess? Is it possible the flag was flown simply to protest the BLM movement?
The majority of the men and women who make up the Capitol Police did their best to protect the people’s house so the country’s representatives and senators could perform their constitutional duty to count electoral votes.
And there in lies the problem.
The votes assured that we would have a new president Wednesday at noon.
Trump, most likely sensing his behavior over the past four years would cost him the election, fabricated a story that supporters still believe. “The only way we’re going to lose this election is if the election is rigged,” he said repeatedly during the campaign.
The claims were amplified when the inevitable occurred on Election Day. More than 60 lawsuits followed. They all failed, some at the hand of judges Trump, himself, had appointed.
Yet, only 26 percent of Republicans taking part in a national poll last week believe the election was free and fair.
The result? The siege of the Capitol and the threat of even more violence in D.C. and state capitals across the county.
Even Conway questioned the actions of her former boss.
“Last week was vulgar, there’s no place for violence and vandalism. I wish the president had spoken with the people earlier to get them the hell out of there,” she told Maher.
Hopefully, Friday’s arrest of a Virginia man with an unauthorized inauguration pass, gun and more than 500 rounds of ammunition at a checkpoint near the Capitol are an indication that police are ready for the worst.
Who is to blame? How about the man who incited last week’s siege?
Lawyers for Jacob Chansley, also known as Jake Angeli, have called for a presidential pardon because his client feels he was sent by President Trump. You surely remember Chansley, he was the QAnon shaman photographed in the Capitol, shirtless and with horns coming out of his headpiece.
The horrendous attack on the Capitol reminded me of something a relative and Trump supporter warned a couple of years ago. “There would be rioting in the streets if he is not re-elected,” he predicted.
He was right. We are at war. The country is under attack. And the leader of the opposing forces must never be allowed to seek office again.
