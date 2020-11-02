The line outside North Attleboro Town Hall stretched from the back door around the corner to the front of the building Thursday night when I left North TV.
I was in the building twice earlier that day conducting interviews for an upcoming special for Veterans Day and the line was long on both occasions. What was really impressive is that Thursday was a miserable day and people still were willing to wait outside.
The people I saw were among the record number of Americans who cast ballots in advance of tomorrow’s presidential election. Say what you want about Donald Trump, but the man makes people want to go to the polls.
Our household avoided those lines by taking advantage of the mailings we received from the state during the summer and opted for mail-in ballots for the Sept. 1 primary and tomorrow’s general election. The decision assured we wouldn’t have to stand in the rain like the hundreds of North Attleboro residents I saw on Thursday.
There is no doubt tomorrow is the most important election of our lifetime and is why I personally delivered our completed ballots to Attleboro City Hall.
Regular readers of this column know I truly worry about the future of our country if Trump supporters receive their wish of four more years and wouldn’t be surprised if a victory tomorrow leads him to push for a change in the constitution for four more.
Keep in mind that I voted for the Donald in the 2016 presidential primary. He started to lose me when he mocked a reporter’s physical disability to the delight of hundreds (he would probably claim millions) of supporters at one of his infamous rallies.
I thought even less of him when the Access Hollywood tape surfaced a couple of months later when Trump is heard clearly boasting about sexually assaulting women by grabbing them by the crotch.
The final straw was when he refused to criticize white supremacist after they marched through Charlottesville, Va., carrying torches seven months after he took office.
Then there’s Russia.
Only Trump and Vladimir Putin know what happened prior to the 2016 election. I do find it strange, however, that the president has gone out of his way to not criticize Putin over the past four years.
Putin’s poisoning of political rivals, placing bounties on the heads of American service members and evidence that Russia is trying to interfere in tomorrow’s election should have drawn condemnation from the occupant of the oval office. Trump’s response? (Imagine the sound of crickets chirping while viewing an outside shot of the White House.)
Biden might not be the best president we’ll ever have, but he is the only candidate who has any chance of bringing Capitol Hill and the American people together again.
Ballot questions
I challenge anyone who hasn’t been living in a cave the last six months to say they haven’t seen at least one TV ad about the motor vehicle mechanical data question.
Question 1 opponents claim passage will result in data being sold to third parties, women being stalked in parking garages, criminals breaking into houses and even foreign powers using the data to access cars remotely to cause crashes.
The ads also state the proponents of the bill are major corporations who don’t even have the support of independent repair shops, so I talked to owners of local shops and found they’re all voting yes on the ballot question.
And those major corporations cited in the ads are the auto parts companies that supply to the small shops.
They also fail to mention that their ads are paid for by some of the world’s biggest auto makers.
I’m sure you’re like me and haven taken your car to both local garages and to dealers.
You’ve probably had the same experience; the bill is often less than expected at the local shops while the opposite is almost always the case at the dealers.
My vote was yes.
Question 2 concerns ranked choice voting and I have to wonder if passage addresses a problem that doesn’t exist?
As I understand it, approval would require the winners in most contests to garner more than 50 percent of the vote. Last-place candidates would be eliminated in each round until someone eventually receives more than half.
The question is why?
Even the president doesn’t need to receive more than 50 percent of the vote.
In fact, two of the last three presidents were elected even though their opponents had more than half the overall vote.
We’re lucky if Americans know anything substantive about the candidates they’re voting for now. What are the chances they’ll know everyone else on the ballot?
I voted no.
