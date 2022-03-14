“We know they killed (Washington Post reporter Jamal) Khashoggi and have a horrible record on human rights. They execute people over there for being gay.”
Unless you’ve been living off the grid for the last month, you probably know those two sentences are part of a quote made by professional golfer Phil Mickelson about the Saudi royal family.
In spite of his obvious disdain for the House of Saud, Mickelson was ready to leave the PGA Tour to become one of the pioneers in a breakaway golf league bankrolled by the royal family.
The comments were costly. Mickelson lost deals with international accountancy firm KPMG, Amstel Bier and Workday management services. Golf manufacturer Callaway hasn’t dropped the winner of six major championships but they announced they were planning to “pause” their relationship with him.
Mickelson came to mind on Tuesday morning while I was filling up my car on Route 1 in South Attleboro. A man in a pickup truck pulled up to the pump beside me.
You know the type of truck. Loud enough to wake up anyone sleeping within a mile radius, the type that rattles items on the shelves of your house as it drives down your street, a truck that is lucky to get 10 miles per gallon.
Not only was the man’s truck loud, his radio was blaring to the point golfers across the way at the Atlantic Driving Range on Route 1A must have heard it.
The man was listening to an ultra-conservative talk show and the host was mocking Joe Biden for the rise in gasoline prices. The host couldn’t understand why the administration wasn’t doing everything it could to make it less costly for the American people to fill their gas tanks.
“Why hasn’t he reached out to Venezuela to see if they would increase production?” she asked.
“The same Venezuela that is Russia’s staunchest ally in the Western Hemisphere?” I wanted to yell.
The radio host then wanted to know why Biden hadn’t asked the same of Iran. Yes, she said Iran. I kid you not.
“The same Iran the former president who thinks Vladimir Putin is “a genius” imposed crushing sanctions on?” I said to myself.
That same president also slapped sanctions on Venezuela, ordering a freeze on all assets in the U.S. and barring transactions with American citizens and companies.
The radio host serving either doesn’t know her history or chose to ignore it. After all, why let facts get in the way of rallying the right?
She also wanted to know why Biden hadn’t spoken to Saudi Arabia about increasing oil production.
I’m smart enough to not go as far as Mickelson when describing the Saudis. I do know, however, that they are not our allies and are certainly not our friends.
A 16-page FBI report declassified by the Biden administration six months ago, for example, seems to lend credence to the belief that the Saudis financed the 9/11 terrorist attacks.
Jim Kreindler, a lawyer representing families of 9/11 victims, told NPR, “This document, together with the public evidence gathered to date, provides a blueprint for how al-Qaida operated inside the U.S. with the active, knowing support of the Saudi government.”
The notion that Venezuela, Iran and Saudi Arabia are going to increase oil production to save the American people is laughable. Only sheep like the man in the pickup truck next to me last Tuesday would feed on a theory like that.