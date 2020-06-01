“When do you think things will go back to normal?” my nephew Michael asked our foursome on the second tee at Maplegate Country Club early one Saturday morning last month.
“Never,” my nephew Kevin replied.
“I work in sales and the first thing I do when meeting a new or existing client is extend my hand; I doubt I’ll be doing that anytime soon — if ever again,” he explained.
His comment reminded me of something Dr. Anthony Fauci said one morning on “The Today Show.” Fauci told Savanah Guthrie that the coronavirus may eliminate the custom of shaking hands.
He may be right.
Even before the pandemic hit, I eagerly shook hands with people and would then make sure to wash my hands before eating or touching my face.
It’s something I do several times a day in the weeks leading up to North Attleboro’s annual election when every candidate on the ballot is invited to join me for a lengthy one-on-one interview.
After greeting the candidates at the door and wishing them luck as they left, I’d immediately walk into the kitchen and wash my hands.
Going out to eat would usually result in at least one trip to the bathroom sink, as Pattie and I always seem to run into someone we know whenever we visit one of our favorite spots in Attleboro, North Attleboro or Providence.
There have been numerous times I’ve been on my way back to our table and would then run into someone else we know.
A handshake and quick conversation requiring another visit to the men’s room.
There was one night when I had to make three consecutive trips before ordering my first Bud Light.
It is why I’m fine with Dr. Fauci’s prediction.
Masks are another story, but I’m coming around.
I don’t enjoy wearing them and only started when health officials announced that they protect others.
I now view people who won’t wear masks when they’re close to others as selfish with no regard for my health or any of the other people they meet.
We encountered a couple that matches that description over the Memorial Day weekend. In addition to not wearing masks, they apparently didn’t believe in the importance of social distancing.
You might remember that the weather a week ago Sunday was absolutely perfect. It was warm with little to no humidity and only a slight breeze.
Pattie suggested we all take a ride to Oakland Beach in Warwick, grab lunch at Izzy’s and eat in our car while looking out at Narragansett Bay.
There were approximately 50 people waiting in line to order food and another two-dozen waiting for their numbers to be called as we drove into the parking lot.
Bridget decided to wait in the car, so Pattie and I walked to the back of the line.
We both took a step back when the couple in front of us turned around to look at the ocean. Neither one was wearing a mask.
The line had grown to almost 75 people by now and we were somehow behind the only two who chose to ignore safety guidelines.
I was happy when the man left the line momentarily, but was horrified when he approached a puppy sitting next to a toddler and the child’s mother.
“Aren’t you a cute puppy,” the man said as he invaded the family’s personal space and started to pet the dog.
Upon returning to the line, he then bumped into the young man in front of him. The look on the man’s face was priceless as he immediately shuffled ahead to create some space.
Pattie and I had managed to expand our distance to at least eight feet behind the couple by now. We were still within range, however, when the woman lit up a cigarette, inhaled and then exhaled with no regard on where the smoke was going.
Happy can’t convey the feeling when we finally reached the front of the line and the couple made their way to the window to order their meal.
The man, of course, ignored the sign and stuck his head in the window forcing the young woman taking the order to retreat out of sight.
I shook my head in disbelief and muttered to Pattie, “clueless.”
We were next and I made sure to remain at the recommended distance while placing our order.
After paying, I turned to join Pattie … he was back.
The man without the mask was less than two feet away. I then overheard him tell the woman inside the window he wanted his French fries crispy.
“Forest Gump,” I said to Pattie.
“Stupid is as stupid does!”
