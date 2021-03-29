I often wonder if people truly appreciate how lucky we are to have a quality daily newspaper serving this area.
My relationship with The Sun Chronicle dates back to when I was a young boy in the backseat of my parents’ car. My brother Tom was a forward on the Bishop Feehan basketball team at the time and my parents would always drive past the newspaper when arrive home from away games to see scores from other area games.
It was a few years before the merger of The Attleboro Sun and The Evening Chronicle. The paper’s staff would handwrite news headlines and sports scores on newsprint and hang it in the window facing South Main Street.
It was not unusual to see cars lined up in queue waiting to look at the window. The clever marketing tool was a forerunner of the “Breaking News” texts I now receive from news organizations throughout the day.
Another favorite memory occurred in the early morning of March 15, 1998. Art Chase and I had called the Milford at Attleboro boys’ basketball game at the Worcester Centrum hours earlier for ICTV-8. The audio was available on Inland Cable in a format we labeled Cable-Radio.
The Blue Bombardiers defeated the Hawks 63-58 to capture the MIAA Division 1 state championship in front of thousands of fans from Attleboro and surrounding communities. We raced back to the AHS parking lot in time to witness hundreds of fans welcome the team bus.
Pattie and I had become close friends with many of the players’ parents and were invited to a celebration party at the home of John and Gail Case, whose son Jason was the team captain. Parents were beaming with pride as we relived every moment of the game.
On our way to the home of Tom and Donna Houle for a second party, I decided to stop by The Sun Chronicle to see if Sunday’s paper was in the process of being printed. I knocked on the glass door of the press room to get the attention of one of the people working inside.
I yelled from the top of my lungs so I could be heard over the clamor of the large printing press that I wanted to buy a few copies of the edition that was printing to bring to a victory party. The gentlemen grabbed a dozen and waved his hand when I reached for my wallet. “Congratulations,” he said with a broad smile.
Although it was nearly 2 a.m. when we walked into the Houle’s house it was still packed with coaches, family and friends. The handshakes and hugs were many.
It was the same time I was hosting the “Good Morning with Peter Gay” cable television show for Attleboro and Rehoboth cable viewers. It was when the professional bond I now have with the newspaper began.
Although my show had developed a strong and loyal following, we were looking to enhance the two-hour program with additional contributors.
Inland Cable general manager Steve Cronin, ICTV 8 program director Chris Miller and I scheduled a meeting with Sun Chronicle Publisher Oreste D’Arconte, Editor Ned Bristol and Managing Editor Mike Kirby to see if the newspaper would be interested in a collaboration.
The Sun Chronicle was an afternoon newspaper at the time and it was agreed that it would be mutually beneficial to have Kirby join me for a daily segment detailing the stories that would be delivered throughout the area later that day.
A dedicated line was installed from the fifth floor of the Bronson Building down South Main Street to the paper’s newsroom. A camera, monitor and lighting were installed in front of the desk of The Sun Chronicle’s local editor at the time, Larry Kessler. Kirby would turn on the equipment every morning for our 10-minute segment.
It’s been said those 10 minutes were the hardest Larry, who was always visible in the background, worked the entire day.
The segment was cutting edge for local cable.
Years later, Kirby contacted me about my new position at North TV. He was now the editor and was tweaking the publication that the paper mailed to all non-subscribers of the daily edition.
“Would you be interested in writing a weekly column?” Kirby wrote in an email almost 23 years ago.
That first column appeared on Oct. 24, 2008.
My relationship with the paper has expanded since then. The Sun Chronicle and North TV now partner to bring residents of North Attleboro and Plainville the best coverage possible in print, on cable and online.
We’ve come a long way together.
