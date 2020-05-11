Would you call it the wrath of the right, condemnation from the conservatives or the fury of Fox News viewers?
Whatever the name, I experienced it through texts and emails over the past two weeks after I exercised my opinion on the president’s handling of the coronavirus crisis.
I have one question for readers “offended” by my opinion. What part of my April 27 column was not true? In fact, it was all true.
Was the outrage because I was bullying the president and exposing truths that casts the him in a bad light?
Is it even possible to bully a bully?
I’ll admit I poked fun at the belief that there is a vast conspiracy in the media to “ridicule everything said or done by every Republican candidate and public official, no matter how sensible their words or actions might be.”
There was one error in last week’s column, however.
The omission of the word “not” made it sound like I wanted supporters of Donald Trump to inject disinfectant in response to the president ridiculous queries. I should have done a better job proofing my work. For that, I apologize. How about the rest of the column?
The truth is the president did ask “Dr. Deborah Birx and Department of Homeland Security science official Bill Bryan to ‘check’ the idea of injecting disinfectants.” And it obviously wasn’t sarcasm as the president said that next day after be called out from people from all political parties.
The truth is Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell did tell “a radio talk show host that states struggling financially should be allowed to seek bankruptcy protections rather than be given a federal bailout.” Think about the impact that would do to public safety, schools and other services in your community. Do you support Mitch’s suggestion?
The truth is “Trump Taj Mahal (debt of $3 billion in 1991), Trump’s Castle (debt of $338 million in 1992), Trump Plaza Casinos (debt of $500 million in 1992), Trump Plaza Hotel (debt of $550 million in 1992), Trump Hotels and Casinos Resort (debt of $1.8 billion in 2004) and Trump Entertainment Resorts (debt of $1.2 billion in 2009) all filed for bankruptcy.”
The truth is “GoTrump (online travel site), the New Jersey Generals (United States Football League), Tour de Trump (bicycle race), Trump Airlines, Trumped! (syndicated radio), Trump Ice (bottle water), Trump Mortgage, Trump Network (nutritional supplements), Trump Steaks, Trump: The Game, Trump University and Trump Vodka all failed.”
The truth is 79.8% of our state’s residents approve of Gov. Charlie Baker’s “handling of the coronavirus outbreak.”
The truth is “the number is slightly higher (81%)for Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo.”
The truth is North Attleboro and Plainville officials “have been on top of every situation and have always deflected praise to their department heads.”
The truth is I do “appreciate the job done by Attleboro Mayor Paul Heroux and his nightly updates detailing that day’s number of positive cases and deaths.”
Responses arrived within hours of the column’s publishing.
“Since when are you a political pundit? You have drank so much dumbo Kool-Aid that it’s sickening. The only reason you’re getting away with your hateful spewing is because we’re in Massachusetts. Show some respect for our duly elected president,” someone I consider close texted.
Here is another: “When are you going to write a column about the shortfalls of the Democrat party?”
Here is one more: “I think I know what you were trying to say yesterday, and I accepted the fact that I am going to be lied to by just about everyone who goes to Washington. Maybe it’s the water. But I think I am going to take a few weeks off from reading you. I think I need a break, and you are the last voice of reason at the paper.”
Another text read: “Everything he did with declaring bankruptcy was legal and within the law. After this horrible coronavirus is over he’ll be considered the best president this country could have had at this time.”
Yes, Trump’s repeated bankruptcy filings were legal and so were the actions of the Los Angeles Lakers ($4.6 million), Ruth’s Chris Steak House ($20 million), Shake Shack ($10 million) and other major corporations when they gobbled up millions of the dollars intended to keep small business afloat.
Americans were outraged and those businesses were shamed into giving the money back so it could be distributed to the companies the CARES Act was intended.
I have to wonder if German philosopher and cultural critic described the reaction to my April 27 column when he wrote, “Sometimes people don’t want to hear the truth because they don’t want their illusions destroyed.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.