Yesterday marked the first time in the 27 years Pattie and I have been married that we were not seated in one of the pews inside the St. John the Evangelist Church in Attleboro on Easter Sunday. It was also the first time we weren’t able to gather with family for the brunch that followed. The coronavirus pandemic has necessitated many other changes over the past few weeks, it’s also made me think.
Here are some of those thoughts I’ve had inside this gray-haired head of mine:
I know a number of people with military backgrounds and one thing they all have in common is that they were trained to always prepare for a worst-case scenario. It doesn’t appear that’s what our nation’s leaders did in the face of a looming pandemic. Is it possible the Joint Chiefs of Staff failed to properly advise the president when an intelligence report warned of the coronavirus crisis as early as November? It’s most likely he simply ignored their advice.
A post on Facebook praising the leadership of Donald Trump while ridiculing the actions taken by Gov. Charlie Baker made me delete that “friend” from my account last week. Baker has acted decisively since the outbreak started and has been encouraging while also being honest with the residents of Massachusetts — the opposite of the man occupying the oval office. I believe he is consumed with three things: his approval ratings, reelection and public safety — in that order.
I’ve deleted many other “friends” since the crisis started.
The daily coronavirus task force briefings are no longer must see TV after I recently watched Trump spend the first 20 minutes of one briefing claiming he has turned around Veterans Administration hospitals across the country. While I would never doubt the president’s honesty, watching him pat himself on the back is not why I’m tuning in.
The only difference between the briefings and Trump’s campaign rallies are the lack of people wearing MAGA hats strategically positioned behind him.
Before you write a letter to the editor accusing me of being a bleeding-heart member of the media, keep in mind I voted for Trump in the 2016 state primary. You should also know that I’m not a “my political party right or wrong” zealot.
I have to believe the pandemic has boosted the electability of Vice President Mike Pence when he runs in 2024.
Gina Raimondo has led Rhode Island with a firm hand during the crisis. I applaud the severe measures she enacted even though her decision to prevent out of state residents from playing on the state’s golf courses has prevented me from playing my first round of the year.
A Virginia pastor who criticized the “mass hysteria” surrounding the coronavirus pandemic died of the illness last week. Landon Spradin decried the public reaction to the pandemic suggesting the media was using the outbreak to hurt President Trump.
Other pastors across the nation continue to urge their congregations to ignore advisories to social distance. I can’t imagine how many lives will be lost as a result.
“Selfish” was the appropriate word Attleboro Mayor Paul Heroux used to describe the people littering store parking lots with disposable rubber gloves. Fear definitely brings out the worst in people.
I watched the Tom Cruise version of “War of the Worlds” at the start of this pandemic and there is a scene where people are tossing others aside in an effort to board a ferry and escape the alien ship. The action of tossing aside your personal protective equipment is no different than those of the panic-stricken people in the fictional movie. It shows a total disregard of other human beings.
On a lighter note, the lack of cars on the road have helped me identify which intersections have sensors for the traffic signals and where they are located.
The light at Burden Avenue, Commonwealth Avenue, North Drive and Robert Toner Boulevard in Attleboro Falls does not. I waited for what seemed like eternity while trying to take a left onto Commonwealth on my way to downtown North Attleboro. It was especially frustrating because no cars were on the road that morning to take advantage of the extended green light.
There is a sensor at Chestnut Street and Route 1, but if you’re coming from the direction of the police station and pull up too far the sensor apparently assumes you took a right on red and doesn’t acknowledge you are waiting. I know firsthand that the only options are to either back up or wait until a car pulls up behind you.
I couldn’t agree more with the following meme I saw posted on Facebook last week, “Suddenly the whole nation is depending on the very people they don’t believe should make $15 an hour.”
If I were the editor of Time Magazine I would already start preparing the cover of the magazine’s Person of the Year edition with photos of the nation’s healthcare professionals.
