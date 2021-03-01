Let me begin by explaining that what you are reading is a newspaper column, not a news story. It is my opinion on a variety of subjects and is why management places it on the page of that same name.
This space, and others that appear during the week, are what the people who write them believe, although I take exception to columnists who base their opinions on “alternate facts.”
You may agree or disagree with what we write and that is your right.
I’ve received emails from many of you over the years about my previous 621 columns. I ask that you understand that I always try to not only give an opinion (it’s what I’m paid to do) but also try to explain why.
It’s my opinion that those of you who think three straight weeks of comments unfavorable to Donald Trump are too many. Please remember that number is two less than the number of people who died after leaving a rally he organized on Jan. 6, followed by the storming of the Capitol.
It’s my opinion that all Americans should back an independent commission made up of moderates from each party assigned to investigate the insurrection, especially in the light of the information disclosed last week that far-right extremists “want to blow up the Capitol” when President Joe Biden addresses Congress for the first time.
It’s my opinion that it’s not out of the realm of possibility that a commission might discover that representatives from the White House, Rudy Giuliani, Donald Jr. or someone else close to the former president helped coordinate at least some of the actions that followed the president’s rally.
It’s my opinion that Republicans in the House and Senate who voted against the second impeachment will object to the formation of a commission. My reasoning is listed in the previous paragraph.
It’s my opinion that the Supreme Court’s ruling granting the New York attorney general access to Trump’s tax records will reveal he typically pays less in taxes than 90% of the people reading this.
It’s my opinion that Trump supporters will remain loyal to the president no matter what is revealed in those financial statements. I truly believe, as he once boasted, that he could get away with shooting somebody and not lose many of his loyalists.
It’s my opinion that the first major bombshell to emerge from Trump’s returns will reveal that he claimed Sen. Ted Cruz as a dependent. I can’t take credit for that one, it was as a satirical piece I read on The New Yorker website.
It’s my opinion that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was out of line when he accused leaders in Palm Beach County for being “petty” after they defied his order to lower flags at half-staff in honor of Rush Limbaugh. My reasoning is what is based on a page on the usa.gov website about flying the American flag.
“The United States flag flies at half-staff (or half-mast) when the nation or a state is in mourning. The president, through a presidential proclamation, a state governor, or the mayor of the District of Columbia can order flags to fly at half-staff.”
“Most often this is done to mark the death of a government official, military member, or first responder; in honor of Memorial Day or other national day of remembrance; or following a national tragedy.”
That doesn’t describe Limbaugh, does it?
It’s my opinion that all Americans should be upset at DeSantis for violating the sanctity of our flag and bringing partisan politics to an unprecedented level.
It’s my opinion that Limbaugh was Fox News before there was a Fox News and he owed his career to the Clintons. Bill and Hillary were easy fodder for the talented talk show host. I don’t think a week went by over the past three decades when Limbaugh wasn’t critical of the couple at least once. Just so there is no confusion, most of that criticism was deserved.
It’s my opinion that President Joe Biden gave the Republican party a big boost by issuing an executive order concerning immigration so quickly. While I agree that a fair immigration policy needs to be addressed with bipartisan support, Americans have more pressing needs at this time.
It’s my opinion that Gov. Charlie Baker is a dead-man-walking on Beacon Hill. I’m a big supporter of our governor, but this vaccine rollout in Massachusetts has been a disaster.
It’s my opinion that the story by Sun Chronicle reporter George W. Rhodes that there were no in-school transmissions of coronavirus in Attleboro’s public school through mid-February takes the wind out of the sails of teachers’ union officials in districts still educating students entirely online.
It’s my opinion that some of you will agree with what I’ve stated and others will not.
