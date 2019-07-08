One of the things I love about living in this area is the close bond I have developed with people who are more than friends … they’re family.
Whether it’s my “family members” who I shared years with at St. John’s School, Bishop Feehan, Balfour, WARA, the cable companies I worked for, Highland Country Club or my fellow parishioners at St. John’s, it’s like meeting a long-lost cousin when I run into one of them and we start to reminisce.
One of those “family reunions” came Friday when I had just finished having a pedicure and manicure in North Attleboro. You read that right; I was seated in one of the chairs of Pro Nails and Spa last Friday, but more about that some other time.
My nails didn’t take as long as Pattie’s because I wasn’t having polish applied, so I waited patiently in one of the chairs in the front of the salon. It took a minute or two before I realized the woman waiting next to me was Theresa, someone I had worked at Balfour with more than 30 years ago.
Her husband and I had played softball together and the two of them met while working at Balfour. It was quite common for people working at the company’s main plant at 25 County St. in Attleboro or the North Attleboro plant at 21 East St. to become attracted to each other, date and eventually get married.
It also wasn’t unusual for the offspring of those marriages to follow their parents and become Balfour employees themselves.
Theresa and I talked about those good old days and both laughed when she recalled how hot the factory would become during July and August. It’s not that Balfour didn’t treat their employees well; most, if not all, of the former jewelry manufacturing facilities in Attleboro and North Attleboro back then lacked air conditioning.
I can only imagine the complaints we’d hear if today’s younger generation were forced to a similar situation.
Chatting with Theresa reminded me that I need to join the Balfour Gold Dusters Association, an organization I believe was founded when my dad was still the Human Resources director. That might have even been when they still called the position the personnel director.
July 4
I remember Balfour and other manufacturers in the Attleboro area shutting down for the first two weeks of July. It is why our first and every family vacation in Truro has always started on the first Saturday of this month.
I also seem to recall being told that the reason the city of Attleboro started the tradition of launching fireworks on July 4 was a way of paying tribute to employees of those companies who couldn’t afford to travel for their vacation.
Before my dad moved into management and could afford to rent a cottage, we would always walk from our home on Third Street in Attleboro to watch the fireworks at Capron Park. I’m reminded of those nights every year when I watch the Boston Pops perform in the Hatch Shell on the Esplanade.
Attleboro had its own version of the Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular back then. Older readers might remember there was a concert venue in Capron Park that was a smaller version of the one seen in Boston every Independence Day. Mayor Paul Heroux has suggested building another version of the shell somewhere on the former Highland Country Club property and I fully support the idea.
Those readers can correct me if I’m wrong, but I believe the name of the gentleman who conducted the Attleboro Orchestra during that time was Thomas Caruso. I believe he also worked at Balfour.
My mind is fuzzy, but I think the musicians under Caruso’s direction wore black pants and white tuxedo jackets like their colleagues in Boston. I do know that the orchestra played a variety of songs leading up to the lighting of a display that looked like red, white and blue sparklers resembling the American flag on a pole to the right of the stage. I always knew that seeing that flag was a signal the fireworks were about to begin.
The one thing I’ll never forget about the fireworks back then was that the finale always ended with a thunderous boom that shook the ground of O’Connell Field. As soon as we heard it we knew it was time to pack up and start the walk back home.
Pattie and I watched the city’s fireworks this year at a friend’s house not too far from Hayward Field and they were just as good as the ones I remember decades ago. They started at 9:13 and ended approximately 25 minutes later. Amazingly, they were nonstop.
The finale was one of the best I’ve seen … the only thing they lacked was the big boom at the end.
Maybe next year!
