The golf adage “drive for show, putt for dough” came to mind while watching the Boston Bruins season come to a shocking end last month in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.
I’ve encountered many golfers who hit the ball a mile off the tee but collapse once they arrive on the green.
It’s similar to the Bruins winning the President’s Trophy for the best record during the regular season, setting NHL records for most wins and points in a season and then losing to the last seed in the conference at the start of an expected lengthy postseason run.
The same might be true for the Celtics, but this was submitted before yesterday’s Game 7 against Philadelphia.
The Bruins collapse was one of many thoughts I’ve had since my last column two weeks ago. Here are nine more:
• I checked out the price of tickets for the Patriots’ opener at Gillette Stadium on Sept. 10. The cheapest ticket I could find on the secondary market was $666. I suspect the price is higher than most games because of the tribute to Tom Brady planned for halftime. It’s a shame Fox or CBS (the network broadcasting the game hasn’t been announced yet) likely won’t give the special moment the same coverage NESN and NBC Sports Boston do when the Red Sox, Bruins or Celtics hold similar ceremonies.
• One of Brady’s former teammates, three-time Super Bowl champion and former North TV football analyst, Joe Andruzzi and his wife Jen have made a positive impact on the lives of many families who have had a member diagnosed with cancer. The humble foundation they started after Joe beat cancer 22 years ago was listed recently as the recommended organization to contact for financial assistance by Boston magazine. The foundation helps with expenses, including rent, mortgage payments, utilities, household expenses and more.
• Did you know the average handicap index for a male golfer, according to the U.S. Golf Association, is 14.0? That means every member of the foursome I typically play with is worse than the average golfer. In case you’re wondering, the number for women is almost double at 27.7.
• We’ve always been a Jordan’s Furniture family, mostly because of their annual Red Sox promotion, but I’m more likely to shop at Cardi’s Furniture after reading a post on Facebook about Ron and Pete donating a kitchen set for the teachers’ lounge at the Roosevelt Avenue School. The gift arrived on Tuesday as part of the school’s Teacher Appreciation Week.
• One of the two candidates seeking the at-large council seat in Attleboro’s June 6 special election stopped by our house a couple of weeks ago. I was very impressed.
• May I suggest officials do a better job marketing the gem that is the Capron Park Zoo? I remember seeing billboards 15 years ago when the white lion, Ramses, first arrived at the Attleboro zoo and suspect the extra revenue gained far exceeded the costs of advertising. Another marketing campaign should be one of the tools officials consider when trying to reverse the recent trend of declining revenue.
• Speaking of Attleboro gems, every area resident should visit the Attleboro Area Industrial Museum on Union Street. It should also be a required field trip for students from nearby communities to help them understand the impact jewelry manufacturing had on this area.
• I’m excited about and fully support the addition of new apartments in downtown Attleboro. The rise in foot traffic will provide a big boost to existing businesses and should lead to even more setting up shop in the future.
The apartments planned for County Street will freshen up that location, the ones on South Main will be much more attractive than the former Briggs Hotel that is best known to many as the home of the Fish Net Restaurant, and the conversion of the former factory at the corner of Union and Mill streets is great use of an old building.
I am worried about parking, however, and hope city officials will force the developers to incorporate enough on-site parking for every resident as part of their plans. There isn’t enough parking now in the downtown area and allowing the owners of the new apartments to not be responsible for parking on their own property will make the situation much worse.
• I celebrated a birthday last week that leaves me less than 12 months away from being eligible for Medicare. My favorite gift, other than the socks that read #1 Dad, was a “Sunday Today with Willie Geist” coffee mug. The NBC show that airs at 8 a.m. every Sunday is my favorite news program. Check it out if you haven’t already.