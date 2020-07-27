The path from the fifth green to sixth tee at TPC Boston is the best spot to get close to your favorite PGA player. Pattie, Bridget and I first learned of that spot more than a decade ago when Tiger Woods walked within a couple of feet from where we were forced to stop on our way to the seventh hole.
I’ll always remember the expression on his face. Although hundreds of fans were screaming his name, he was never distracted as he made his way to the long par 4. His focus was incredible.
There was a time when I played with that same type of focus. That was many years ago, however, when I was much younger with far less responsibility. I address the ball these days and find it impossible to block out thoughts of work, home, health, COVID-19 and more.
That was the case Saturday in the second round of the Triggs’ Inner Club Championship in Providence. Here are some of those thoughts that distracted me at the time:
I was at TPC Boston on Wednesday and there is no indication a PGA tournament is going to take place in less than four weeks. Even the TV structures for NBC’s coverage of The Northern Trust are nowhere in sight.
Multiple states are pointing to the lag time in testing results as hurting their efforts to control the spread of coronavirus. Yet, professional sports leagues are testing players almost daily and getting immediate results. It’s tough to argue that this country’s priorities are out of whack.
I had my first dental cleaning since the coronavirus pandemic last week and it wasn’t as traumatic as I had imagined. Other than completing a questionnaire, having my temperature checked and then rinsing with Listerine for a minimum of 20 seconds before sitting in the chair everything else was the same.
Pattie, Bridget and I had dinner Friday night in center field at McCoy Stadium during the “Dining on the Diamond” event hosted by the Pawtucket Red Sox. The prices were less than most restaurants and the atmosphere was incredible. All area baseball fans should take advantage of this unique opportunity.
I love high school sports as much as the next guy and certainly have empathy for student-athletes who might miss an entire season but am convinced state officials should cancel fall sports. Scrapping the winter season should also be considered.
In addition to reading my one book of the year during our vacation week in Truro, I read numerous newspapers and magazines. One article detailed how the U.S. Catholic Church received $1.4 billion in federal coronavirus aid. Catholic leaders weren’t alone in reaching out for federal money, other denominations did the same. Whatever happened to separation of church and state?
I had numerous magazines from the past year I wasn’t able to read at the time and found a story from the March edition of Rolling Stone disturbing. In less than 30 years the amount of plastic in the ocean is expected to outweigh all of the fish. In addition, 94.4 percent of U.S. tap-water samples are already contaminated with plastic pollution.
Pattie and I visited a beautiful beach next to Fort St. Catherine in Bermuda a couple of years ago and the sand was covered with small pieces of plastic. Conservatives can deny it all they want, but we’re killing our planet.
Prayers
I was sad to read on social media and the digital version of this newspaper that Kevin “Corby” Cavalieri passed away at the age of 64 while we were in Truro.
Kevin was managing the Falls A.C. when Art Chase and I would visit before the start of every fall and winter sports season to ask if he and his brother Angie would sponsor the radio and cable coverage of Attleboro, Bishop Feehan and North Attleboro football and basketball.
The answer was, of course, always yes.
I was pleased to later call the games of Kevin’s son Scott when he played basketball for the Blue Bombardiers. Scott later joined the family business and we would often discuss hoops and other sports whenever he was tending bar.
Scott, his brother Kevin Jr. and sister Kristina have now lost both parents.
Please keep them in your prayers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.