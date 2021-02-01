One of Deacon Del Malloy’s duties during Mass is to lead parishioners in the Prayer of the Faithful, a role he performed during the 4 o’clock Mass Saturday afternoon at St. John the Evangelist Church in Attleboro.
After offering prayers for the needs of the church, public authorities and those suffering from the coronavirus, Malloy asked all of us gathered to pray for A.J. Quetta.
The Bishop Feehan senior suffered a spinal cord injury in a tragic on-ice accident during the Shamrocks’ game Tuesday night against Pope Francis High School in West Springfield.
I suspect churches throughout the Fall River Diocese offered a prayer for Quetta.
Malloy had a different perspective, however. As North TV’s primary color commentator for high school sports, Malloy has not only seen Quetta in action, he also called Feehan’s Jan. 18 home game against Archbishop Williams, a game that started with a prayer in the Shamrocks’ locker room.
Prayer is an integral part of a Bishop Feehan education. Daily prayers and Masses on Holy Days in the school’s auditorium are as important as any course taught in the classroom.
I asked Feehan President Tim Sullivan Friday morning how important prayer had been in helping Quetta’s classmates dealing with the tragedy. “Essential, and I think for A.J. too, we believe it matters. It’s been a core part of this week, personally, for A.J.’s family and for our community,” Sullivan said.
Following the interview that ran this weekend on “North TV News,” Sullivan headed to the auditorium to take part in a prayer service Zoomed to students assembled in their classrooms and those at home as part of the school’s hybrid model.
One prayer that has already been answered is financial support. The Quetta family faces expenses most of us will never know.
As of noon yesterday, a GoFundMe page was approaching $700,000, WEEI morning show host Greg Hill’s foundation had raised nearly $150,000 and Patriots owner Robert Kraft called Hill’s show to announce that he was matching up to $25,000.
In addition, the Boston Bruins pledged “a minimum donation of $100,000.”
The team then announced during Saturday night’s NESN telecast that game-used sticks were available in a special auction to raise additional funds for the Quetta family.
The Bruins players offered their own support when they took the ice Wednesday night. Brad Marchand hung Quetta’s number-10 home jersey behind the Bruins’ bench and players took to the ice with green and gold tape on the blades of their sticks.
The team posted a video following the 4-1 win over Pittsburgh showing center Craig Smith announcing the game puck would go to A.J.
“What we face throughout the course of the season might be challenging but nothing like this A.J. kid is going through, so game puck is going to A.J.,” Smith says.
The players applaud as Smith walks over to a locker in the corner of the room and places the puck on a shelf.
The camera reveals Quetta’s Feehan jersey hanging in the locker, the name plate has A.J.’s name and number.
“I’ve always known hockey was different, even at Feehan the hockey team always just seemed a little bit closer and tighter. I’ve seen the GoFundMe, the peewee B squirts from Peabody giving to A.J., the Falmouth Massachusetts skating clippers giving to A.J., kids who have never meet A.J., it’s just hockey,” Sullivan said.
The special support is not limited to the hockey community. Rival Attleboro High School is also showing support; the Attleboro Blue Pride Facebook profile picture now features a leprechaun flexing his muscles inside of a shamrock.
The social media pages for AHS and principal Bill Runey asks students to wear the school colors of their rivals a few miles to the north.
“Two schools. One City. On Monday and Tuesday, our focus on Blue Pride will be secondary as we honor the strength of Bishop Feehan hockey player A.J. Quetta. We are asking everyone to wear green, gold or white as a tribute to him and his school community. We are #OneAttleboro #AJsARMY.”
My interview with Sullivan ended on an emotional note, “The Quettas asked me to share with everyone that I meet they are unbelievably grateful for,” he paused for a moment as he fought back tears and looked off-camera in an attempt to compose himself.
He continued, “what’s been happening for A.J. and they asked me to share that and the outpouring has gotten them through this week. I’m sure the dollars will help but the support and the prayers helped immensely and they asked me to share that, so if I can do that for them, I’d appreciate it.”
Amen.
