A reader of last week’s column emailed me questioning why I attended church, went shopping, worked and hosted programs on North TV before I tested myself for COVID.
I can understand her concern because I failed to mention in the column that I get a head cold every year at this time and that I wore a mask and kept my distance from others when in public even before I tested positive. In hindsight, I could have tested myself as soon as I started to get the sniffles. Then again, I might have tested negative at that point. Who knows? Thank God I was smart enough to get the vaccine and booster shot.
If you’ve been able to avoid getting sick, consider yourself lucky.
Plainville Health Director Deborah Revelle said it best when reviewing numbers with the town’s board of health earlier this month, “Everyone’s going to get COVID, if you don’t have it already you’re going to get it. You may have had it and not even know about it.”
Masks, especially the N95, are your best defense. It is why I chuckled when I read a press release from the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association earlier this month. The email was in response to a vote of the association’s basketball committee the day before recommending masks be optional for players and officials.
Executive Director Dr. Robert Baldwin wanted to make it clear that “proper mask-wearing (nose and mouth fully covered) is the expectation needed for the safety of our students and school communities.”
I doubt MIAA officials have seen the photos on the sports pages of this newspaper. The Dec. 30 edition, for example, included three photos from the Mansfield at North Attleboro boys’ basketball game played the night before. Not one of the six players shown was wearing a mask that covered his mouth and nose. Masks looped over the ears are going to slide down. Players need the masks that loop around the back of the head.
It’s important to note that I don’t blame the MIAA. They can only set policy; they can’t enforce it in every gym throughout the state. I did see one video posted on Facebook last weekend that showed players wearing masks as they should. It was taken at the end of the Bristol-Plymouth at Cohasset wrestling match.
The video was of the celebration after my brother Bob’s 400th win as a head coach, an incredible milestone considering his only exposure to wrestling was the professional version at Jack Witchi’s sports arena, a far cry from the high school sport, before becoming an assistant and later head coach at Whitman-Hanson.
He stepped away from coaching while at North Attleboro but returned to help at Coyle-Cassidy (where he was principal at the time) and Bristol-Plymouth.
Bob has been recognized by his peers, having been inducted into the Massachusetts Wrestling Coaches’ Hall of Fame, the New England Wrestling Coaches Hall of Fame and the National Wrestling Hall of Fame.
As great as he is as a coach, he was even a better principal. It will be 12 years ago this June when he retired from North Attleboro High School and I still meet former students who tell me he was the best principal they ever had. Last week’s milestone win came one day after his 70th birthday. Congratulations Bob and happy birthday.
While I’m on the subject of coaches, it is my opinion that the commotion over Mike Hart’s “profanity-laced” speech to his Red Rocketeers baseball team last year was blown out of proportion.
Based on the reactions I’ve seen on social media, the majority of you agree.
The actions by Hart’s team on the day in question were an embarrassment to the coach, team, school and everyone in North Attleboro. The coach scolded the players in language that, while upsetting to most of us over a certain age, teenagers use on a daily basis.
In my mind, sportsmanship is more important than winning a league or state championship. It was something I stressed when I was a head coach at NAHS and why I was proud of my players when my fellow coaches recognized our team multiple times for displaying the best sportsmanship in the Hockomock League.
School officials addressed Hart’s language when it was brought to their attention. Enough said!