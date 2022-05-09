It’s been almost five year since I learned about what it means to see a red cardinal. That was when the director of the funeral home who handled my mom’s funeral gave me a plaque explaining the symbolism of the beautiful bird.
Many believe a cardinal represents a loved one who has died.
When you see one, it should be interpreted as a sign that they’re visiting to watch over you and let you know that you’re not alone.
Although I never doubted the numerous stories I’d heard about people receiving signs from lost family members, it had never happened to me.
After receiving the plaque, however, I started to notice regular visits from cardinals outside the window whenever I was watching the Patriots. The appearances made me wonder if it had anything to do with the years my brothers and I would sit with our dad in Section 2, Row 17 of the old Schaefer Stadium.
A cynic would claim that I’m reading too much into the game day visits. I believe our recent trip to Walt Disney World was more than just a coincidence and was in fact the clearest sign since my parents died that they are still watching over us.
The incident occurred after we had just sat down at our table inside the Via Napoli Ristorante e Pizzeria in EPCOT. Our waitress was taking our drink order and I asked what they had for whiskey.
Considering we were supposed to feel like we were in Italy, I was surprised when the waitress started the list of choices by mentioning Canadian Club.
Although I typically order Jameson, Canadian Club was my mom’s favorite. “May I have CC on the rocks with a splash of water?” I asked.
No sooner had the waitress left our table, something caught my eye. Outside of the only window visible from our table, a cardinal landed in a small tree. The cardinal flew to the window and tapped the glass before flying away.
Coincidence? I don’t think so.
Then this happened. Moments after I decided the story would be the topic of today’s column, I pulled a memorial card out of the sport coat I wore to a wake earlier that day. I smiled when I realized the photo on the front of the card was that of a cardinal perched on a tree branch.
Mea culpa
Last week in this space I wrote about Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ attack on Disney by taking away the company’s ability to self-govern the nearly 40 square miles of land occupied by Walt Disney World.
Florida’s House and Senate soon followed the governor’s lead and he immediately signed the bill to dissolve the Reedy Creek Improvement District, as it is officially called.
The move was obviously retribution for Disney’s CEO daring to publicly oppose the governor’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill.
My column used quotes from Andy Borowitz, a writer for The New Yorker. What I failed to notice above the headline, “DeSantis warns that math makes children gay,” was the word “Humor.”
The quotes in Borowitz’s column and repeated by me last week were apparently what the writer would expect the governor to say if he held a press conference on the subject.
Numerous other websites carried the fictitious quotes, some with a preface of “Not the news.”
The incident reminded me of the time Judy Robbins was a guest on my “Good Morning with Peter Gay” cable back when she was Attleboro’s mayor. Her issue with the internet more than 20 years ago was that posts didn’t have to be checked to make sure they were accurate.
While I would personally apologize to the governor if I were to meet him, I’d also tell him that his actions against Disney are disgraceful.
The men and women we elect are supposed to serve their constituents and not punish those of them who disagree.