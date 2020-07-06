There were no fireworks lighting up the sky over Attleboro’s Hayward Field this Independence Day weekend.
Mayor Paul Heroux followed the direction of Gov. Charlie Baker and postponed the display to September.
It won’t happen by then, but my hope is that Americans will someday be able to celebrate a second Independence Day, a day that would celebrate our nation’s freedom from political parties and the special interest groups that dictate their every decision.
It is a theme I’ve addressed before in this space, but the need has never been dire.
The thought came to mind again when I was moderating Plainville’s selectmen debate last month.
There was an uncomfortable moment toward the end of that debate when incumbent Stanley Widak Jr. asked challenger Christopher Desprez a pointed question. Desprez responded later with an accusatory question of his own.
I wondered what would happen after the cameras were turned off.
I was genuinely impressed with how the two men responded.
They calmly explained to each other why they had asked their questions and it was clear that they would work together for the benefit of Plainville residents.
North Attleboro’s three virtual debates took place the next night.
The two candidates seeking one spot on the electric commission and three hoping to win one of the two spots on the park commission were cordial throughout their debates.
The school committee debate had a few tense moments when challenger Martin Tragni and incumbent Jim McKenna traded barbs. Both men remained respectful.
Compare that to our nation’s capital where civility has been thrown out the window.
I would argue that our nation’s leaders have also stopped caring for the people they are supposed to serve.
I believe a line from a movie set in Washington, D.C., long ago describes why. “Follow the money,” was the clue Deep Throat told reporter Bob Woodward to help him get to the bottom of crimes committed by the Nixon White House in “All the President’s Men.”
Money is still flowing in our nation’s capital 44 years later. The only difference is it’s perfectly legal.
Republican politicians are riding a wave of record donations after three years of the party’s control of the White House and Senate.
It would be unfair, however, to simply blame organizations like the National Rifle Association and other conservative lobbyists.
The Democratic party also receives sizeable donations from organizations like the National Education Association and other powerful unions.
Those donations come at a cost.
In a perfect world, a constitutional amendment would severely limit or even ban donations by lobbyists and special interest groups.
Term limits would also be implemented. While we’re at it, eliminate political parties. There would be no more Republicans, no more Democrats … only Americans.
Independence worth celebrating!
Prayers
There have been too many familiar names on the obituary page of late.
Marie Chabot entered eternal life on June 8 at age of 63.
I first met Marie when I was cast as the fiddler in Bishop Feehan’s production of “Fiddler on the Roof.”
My talent couldn’t compare to Marie, who played the role of Tevye and Golde’s oldest daughter Tzeitel.
Even though she was a couple of years older, Marie was always friendly to new members of the drama club, including this freshman.
I last saw her on Christmas Eve at North Attleboro’s St. Mary’s Church when she played the organ at the 4 o’clock Mass. She had been sick for years and her illness prevented her from singing, a loss for everyone in the church that afternoon.
Mervell Cronin passed away on June 13 at the age of 85. I remember Mervell from when he lived on Third Street a few hours down from where I was raised.
He was the auditor for the City of Attleboro at the time and was always patient when his yard became the playground for kids from the neighborhood. The last time I saw him, he and his wife Anne were having lunch at Highland Country Club.
Leo Raneri’s death on June 16 at the young age of 52 was a shock to the entire North Attleboro community.
I first met Leo and the Raneri family when I was calling football games on North TV.
The last time I saw him he was picking up DVDs he purchased for his son. We spent more than a half-hour talking about the season that just ended. He will be missed.
Peter Perez passed away unexpectedly on June 20. He was only 56-years-old.
I met Peter through his daughter Christina, who fulfilled her required service hours at Bishop Feehan by helping me coach Bridget’s St. John’s basketball team.
It wasn’t until Christina’s graduation party when I realized Peter was a distinguished graduate of West Point.
I later learned that he was an active alumnus and was working with fellow graduates and those from the Naval Academy to stage one of the annual Army-Navy game to Fenway Park or Gillette Stadium.
I’ll always think about him whenever I watch that game.
Please keep Marie, Merv, Leo and Peter in your prayers.
