Two members of the North TV staff joined me on a trip to BJ’s Wholesale Club last Thursday in search of chairs for their desks, as I wanted them to try them out before I made a purchase.
All men know that a trip to BJ’s, Costco, Sam’s or any wholesale store isn’t complete without a trip around the floor to try each and every sample being offered that day, and that is what we did.
The woman at the first booth gave each of us three vegetable straws on a small napkin. I’ve never liked the healthy version of cheese puffs, but it was shortly after noon and I hadn’t had lunch — besides, they were free.
The second booth had bottled iced tea served in a plastic cup the size of a shot glass.
Yogurt in another small plastic cup was next. It wasn’t the best I’ve ever had, but — once again — — it was free. Smoothies, artichoke dippers, and iced coffee rounded out the selection.
Our trip to the six booths resulted in a dozen plastic containers being tossed in the trash after less than a minute of use.
As I threw my plastic into the barrel Thursday, I thought about the plastic I saw on the beach we visited two weeks before in Truro. Water, soda and nip bottles had washed up along the shore, accumulating mostly in areas where seaweed piles up.
I probably noticed the plastic more this year than in the past thanks to a detailed story by George Rhodes in the July 6 edition of The Sun Chronicle on the negative impact of plastics on the environment. I couldn’t help but look up and down the beach as I read his story and another by Anastasia Telesetsky later that week.
The statistics listed in the two stories were alarming. For example, 79 percent of all plastic ever produced is now in a dump, landfill or the environment. I can attest that a portion of that percentage is washing up on the shores of Cape Cod, Rhode Island and other New England beaches. We noticed the same thing while in Bermuda 18 months ago.
Single-use plastic bags are an even bigger problem. Rhodes wrote that the average time a plastic bag is actually used is only 12 minutes (much longer than the plastic containers we had used at BJ’s) and the average American takes home approximately 1,500 of those bags each year. As a country, we use nearly 100 billion.
My family is better at finding other uses for the bags than I am. Bridget uses one each week to line her small trash bin and Pattie saves them to bring food to work or pack shoes and other items when we go on vacation. On average, though, we still throw a dozen or more away on trash day.
One of the gray Walmart bags Pattie had used to pack her shoes for vacation is now stuck to a bush somewhere along Route 6 in North Truro and probably will be long after we’re both gone, as single-use plastic bags can take up to 500 years to decompose.
She had every intention of disposing of it properly, but the door to our cottage was open when a gust of wind took the bag from the top of the trash barrel out the door, over the top of our car, across Shore Road and into the thick brush heading to the highway.
Lower Cape communities have taken steps to try and stem the use of plastics; Provincetown now prohibits single-use plastic bags and straws.
Around here, Seekonk recently joined Attleboro, Mansfield, North Attleboro and Plainville in limiting the single-use bags and Massachusetts may pass a statewide ban. The measures are certainly positive steps.
Until there is a suitable replacement for plastic, however, actions by a few communities aren’t going to have a significant impact. Either that or the ability to recycle needs to improve.
I always thought I was a champion recycler and would even cut out the filter of a Keurig cup, empty the grounds, rinse and then recycle the small white plastic container after making one of my morning cups of coffee. That was until I found out that my efforts were a waste of time because those cups are apparently too small and are rejected at the recovery facility.
Something needs to be done!
