My guess is I’m not the only one who has fond memories of “Schoolhouse Rock” many years ago on Saturday mornings.
One of my favorite episodes of the series that originally aired from 1973 to 1984 on ABC was, “I’m Just a Bill.”
The three-minute cartoon premiered on March 13, 1976, in hopes of helping young viewers better understand how the nation’s legislative process works. In hindsight, I should have written “is supposed to work based on the last decade.”
Do you remember the lyrics?
“Yes, I’m only a bill.
And I’m sitting here on Capitol Hill.
Well, it’s a long, long journey to the capital city.
It’s a long wait while I’m sitting in committee.
But I know I’ll be a law someday, at least I hope and pray that I will, but today I am still just a bill.”
The song came to mind when I had a lightbulb moment last week while discussing with a colleague, a letter to the editor that appeared in the Aug. 23 edition of The Sun Chronicle (“Empty promises by North Attleboro officials,” by Jeff Fraise.)
The letter was in response to a comment I made in last week’s column about residents not realizing how money held in reserve from the new solid waste program could not be used to pave town streets.
“The town is thinking of funding parks for skating rinks, pickleball courts and downtown improvements with that same (solid waste enterprise account) money,” Fraise wrote.
I applaud him for knowing the town is indeed considering those projects, as too many residents these days have no idea what is going on in their community. That money would come from free cash, however, and not an enterprise account like solid waste.
Free cash is, of course, the money left over in departmental budgets at the end of the fiscal year. It doesn’t include money collected for water, sewer, solid waste and the cable franchise fee Comcast and Verizon sends to the town quarterly to fund North TV.
Fraise is not alone in not realizing it would be illegal for any municipality to use money from those accounts for anything other than water, sewer and local cable access. It’s one of the reasons cities and towns are required to undergo an annual audit to make sure funds are not misappropriated.
My column last week also included a comment that the gasoline tax and Chapter 90 funding municipalities receive aren’t keeping up with the cost of paving local streets.
His response was, “The residents of North Attleboro, I believe, aren’t talking about highways for which the state DOT is responsible, but rather the town-owned roadways that fall under the town’s responsibilities.”
Once again, Fraise is one of many who don’t understand that the Chapter 90 funding cities and towns receive is possible because of the gasoline tax. The money collected, 24 cents a gallon, is used for improvements to both state and local roads.
One local official explained to me that the cost to pave a mile 10 years ago will now only pave half that distance. It is why North Attleboro increased, from $500,000 to $1 million, the line in the town budget for paving town streets.
Fraise also wrote about projects started on town streets with the paving taking a couple of years to complete.
The reason is because cities and towns are required to give electric and gas companies, as well as any other utility which might need to gain access under a street, ample notice a street is scheduled to be paved. Once that street is paved, there is a five-year moratorium before a company can dig up a street.
It is why there is usually a significant delay from when a project begins and final paving takes place. It is not, as some think, because town employees are incompetent.
The same thing happened on my street years ago when a gas line was brought up our street. Although we opted not to run the line to our house we still had to wait a couple of years before the street was eventually completed.
What does all of this have to do with Schoolhouse Rock?
I thought it might make sense for municipalities to produce a series of short videos detailing how 40B and 40R housing, Chapter 70 funding (schools), Chapter 90 (roads), the so-called cherry sheets, free cash and more, impact residents?
The videos, while not as creative as Schoolhouse Rock, would be posted on town’s social media pages for all residents to view.
The result would be a more educated electorate. That would really rock!