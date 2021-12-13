Dear Aimee B. Brewer,
Welcome to the Attleboros. I wish you success in your new role as the president and chief executive of our local hospital.
Like most of the residents in these parts, I was born at Sturdy Memorial Hospital. I also had surgery there in my teens and a major procedure 10 years ago.
I’ve also utilized the services provided at the hospital’s emergency room, the latest visit taking place a week from today.
My primary care physician instructed me to go to the ER after I called him about an incident that occurred two nights earlier while lying in bed. The word I used to describe the feeling was tightness (in my chest); I also told him that I could feel my heart was racing.
The fact that I experienced a similar situation two weeks earlier concerned me, so I put on my Apple Watch and measured my heart rate. It was 106.
I then checked the ECG, a feature I’ve use in the past with results that always showed a normal sinus rhythm. The message displayed this time was not, “This ECG show signs of AFib.”
It should come as no surprise that the message made it difficult to fall asleep, so I used the opportunity to research the accuracy of the watch. The consensus was the results should be taken seriously.
An additional search showed that one in three people with AFib will have a stroke in their lifetime, an ailment that is no stranger to our family; both my mom and her mother suffered major strokes.
I called my PCP on Monday and he instructed me to get to ER. The time was 3:16 p.m. when I walked up to the receptionist’s station.
Crazy would be an understatement for what I was about to see. There were dozens of people in the waiting room and along the walls of the hallways. A man in his early 20s emerged from the ER doors, followed seconds later by two security guards in a full sprint. They returned with the man less than a minute later.
I looked through the windows of the ER doors and saw patients, many of them elderly, on stretchers and in chairs lined up in the corridor.
Pamela, who I learned had been retired and was back because the hospital was in need of nurses, called me into the triage room moments later to take my vitals. Noticing her Patriots earrings, I asked her the chances I’d be home in time for the kickoff against the Bills that night. She told me they would do their best.
Seth, an EMT who had been at the hospital for only a few days, took my ECG. A technician, whose name I did not get, then took me into another room for X-rays of my chest.
I went back to my chair in the hallway and started to write this column.
Chris, who has worked at sturdy for a few months, walked out of the ER and called, “Peter?” I was surprised when he collected four vials of blood in the hallway as other patients and staff walked by.
Another nurse called my name a short time later and I followed her to a room outside of the main ER. She led me to a bed, told me to put on a johnny and then came back to hook me up to monitors.
Dr. Harnett visited my room and asked me to explain everything that happened Saturday night. After a few more questions, he told me that he would review the ECG, x-rays and bloodwork. I would then either be admitted for the night or be free to go home. I was obviously hoping for the latter.
The six o’clock news had just started when he appeared again with the news I was hoping to hear; I could go home. He instructed me to contact my PCP during the week to set up an appointment for a heart monitor and wished me well. I was home in time to watch Lester Holt and the NBC Nightly News.
You’ll be happy to know that every one of the hospital’s employees treated me with dignity and respect. Although their names don’t appear on the balance sheet, they are by far your biggest asset.
I urge you to treat them well and provide them with the best facilities. Might I suggest a capital campaign for a larger ER?
Once again, welcome to the Attleboros!
Peter Gay
