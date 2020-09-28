It’s exactly 3.45 miles from the front step of my house in Attleboro to the front door of North TV at 93 South Washington St. in North Attleboro.
I know that because I actually walked that route last Thursday. I’m proud to say I accomplished the feat in less than an hour — 59 minutes and 16 seconds to be exact.
The trek was the result of an accident I was involved in while trying to take a left turn out of the North TV parking lot onto South Washington Street. I was about to enter the northbound lane when I made contact with a car with Connecticut plates.
The out-of-state driver was apparently in a hurry because he refused to wait, crossing the yellow line to get around me forcing the collision. That’s a story for a future column, however.
Back to the walk, let me begin with this statement, “Attleboro is a mess.” The amount of waste I saw along the side of the road, especially in wooded areas, was disgusting.
Those of you reading this in North Attleboro shouldn’t be too smug; I witnessed the same in your town.
The first item I noticed was a small silver canister. It looked like a miniature version of the bombs dropped out of planes in episodes of the “12 O’Clock High” television series. There were nearly 20 alongside the roads over my 3.45 mile walk.
A Google search I made when I reached North TV revealed the canisters contain nitrous oxide, otherwise known as laughing gas.
Inhaling the gas apparently results in a temporary high very popular among teens too young to purchase alcohol. The gas can also be deadly.
I also came across a hundred or more plastic nip bottles (I lost count somewhere in the 70s) obviously tossed from a passing car. Fireball cinnamon whisky seemed to be the favorite among the litterers on Thursday’s walk.
It’s important to note the contents of the tiny bottles are just as dangerous, especially when you consider the shots are consumed in a moving vehicle.
It was obvious that area residents like their fast food. The combined total of wrappers, bags and cups from Burger King, Dunkin’, McDonald’s, Subway and Wendy’s would have filled dozens of trash bags.
It probably comes as no surprise that single-use plastic bottles accounted for the majority of the waste I passed.
If you read the column I wrote while on the Cape this summer, you already know that scientists expect the weight of plastic floating in the oceans to exceed the total for fish in 30 years or less.
Did you know the equivalent of a dump-truck of plastic spills into our oceans every minute? Even the most ardent climate change deniers would have to admit that’s not good.
My walk is why I’ll be closely monitoring the actions of the Attleboro City Council this week when they consider an ordinance change proposed by Mayor Paul Heroux.
The mayor wants to ban the sale of compact light bulbs which contain mercury, insecticides containing neonicotinoids, muro-plastic exfoliating beads found in body washes, plastic food containers and cups, plastic shot bottles single-use plastic straws, single-use plastic water bottles and Styrofoam cups and food containers.
I hope the council takes the mayor’s proposal seriously and doesn’t dismiss it as a liberal overreach.
Perhaps they should walk from Attleboro’s Berwick Road to West Street, take a right onto Clifton Street, which becomes Freeman Street upon entering North Attleboro. Then they should take a left onto Commonwealth Avenue, a slight right onto Elm Street, a slight left onto Chestnut Street before making a final right to South Washington Street and North TV before voting.
For those of you who drive that route, please pick up the old guy with the gray hair carrying a briefcase next time you see him.
It’s no secret he needs the exercise, but no one needs that much.
Condolences
Please keep my wife’s family in your prayers after the loss of Cynthia Coyle last week.
The obituary in Thursday’s edition of this newspaper said it best, “Cynthia was a loving and caring person. She brought a smile to everyone she met. Her kindness spilled over into every aspect of her life and into all of the memories she left behind.”
Cindy joins her husband Timothy “Tippy” Coyle and son James. May they rest in eternal peace.
