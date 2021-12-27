We’re seven days away from my annual column predicting events that will take place over the next twelve months. Before I do, let’s take a look back at the accuracy of the predictions made a year ago.
I successfully predicted Joe Biden’s call for the public to wear masks for the first 100 days would be followed by the majority of Americans. Others, many of them supporters of the former president, would refuse to wear them.
I successfully predicted that the former president would lash out at mainstream media after they stopped treating everything he said as newsworthy, an advantage he had over every candidate since first announcing his run in 2015. His frustration reached the point that he will be launching his own social media company next year.
I successfully predicted that one of the three anchor stores at the Emerald Square mall would close when Sears did so in April.
I successfully predicted 2021 would be one of the worst years ever for local cable access corporations as customers “cut the cord” in favor of streaming services. North TV, for example, started the year with six fulltime employees, we now have four.
I successfully predicted the Celtics would bow out of the playoffs in the conference quarterfinals.
I successfully predicted a past champion would capture the Attleboro Area Golf Association championship, ending a streak of three straight years of first time winners when Bill White defeated Shawn Seybert in a four-hole playoff.
I was half right when I predicted Joe Biden would have a successful first year, the economy would bounce back and unemployment would plunge. While the economy and unemployment is much better than last year at this time, inflation has soared, it wasn’t a great year for the average American.
I was half right when I predicted the Red Sox would open the season playing to less than 15,000 fans at Fenway Park due to restrictions put in place to stem the spread of the coronavirus and the team would finish the season third in the American League East. Attendance on opening day was only 4,452, but the team surprised everyone by advancing to the ALCS.
I was half right when I predicted Mayor Paul Heroux would edge two challengers in his bid for a third term and a major issue would be the blue trash bins distributed in 2020. Although Heroux defeated Todd McGhee and Jim Poore, the size of the bins didn’t play a role.
I was half right when I predicted Gillette Stadium would once again be packed with fans during the 2021 season and the Patriots would long for the empty stadium they had the year before when boos rain down as they struggle to finish with a .500 record. The stadium has been sold out for every game, but I didn’t expect the team to return to the playoffs.
I unsuccessfully predicted the most recent former president would be the first to announce he is running for president in 2024, although he told supporters he’s “100% thinking about running again” in 2024.
I unsuccessfully predicted 14 candidates would seek the nine town council positions decided in North Attleboro’s April 6 election. The number was only 12 because incumbents Keith Lapointe and Michael Lennox decided they would not seek reelection.
I unsuccessfully predicted Plainville residents would complain about traffic backing up on Route 1 in front of Apotho Therapeutics marijuana dispensary. It’s not an issue because Apotho doesn’t have the same volume of customers as Attleboro’s Nova Farms.
I unsuccessfully predicted the new owners of the mall on Route 1, JLL-Retail, would make a major announcement that would dramatically change the way the property operates. It did not happen. Not yet, at least.
I unsuccessfully predicted the Blue Bombardiers would host the Red Rocketeers in a 100th anniversary celebration of their Thanksgiving Day rivalry on Saturday, April 3. The game was played at North Attleboro’s Community Field three weeks later than I thought.
I unsuccessfully predicted Bishop Feehan High School athletic teams would capture at least 75% of the Catholic Central League’s championships in their first full year in the conference. While not true, it was an easy transition from the former Eastern Athletic Conference for the Shamrocks.
I unsuccessfully predicted the Bruins would be defeated in the conference finals. They lost to the Islanders in the semis.
Check in next week for my predictions for 2022.
Happy New Year!
