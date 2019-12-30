I’m one week away from writing about some of the things I expect to happen over the next 12 months. Before I do, let me share some of the predictions I made a year ago and whether or not they came true.
- I successfully predicted that North Attleboro voters would “overwhelmingly approve a change in their government on April 2.” The margin wasn’t quite as large as my prediction, however. I thought residents voting yes would approach 70 percent; the actual number was 65.37.
- I successfully predicted a member of Attleboro’s city council would “run against Mayor Paul Heroux in the city’s November 5 election,” but the incumbent’s victory was much larger than I and most prognosticators thought it would be.
- I successfully predicted Plainville residents would be “in awe of the town’s new town hall and public safety building.” That was pretty much a no-brainer, especially when you consider the new buildings didn’t cost those residents a dime. The funding came from revenue generated at Plainridge Park Casino.
- I successfully predicted the new Mark Coogan course at the former Highland Country Club would be the site of an inaugural cross country meet for area high schools. The first Highland Park Invitational was held on September 21, but I’m happy to say that the lead runner didn’t twist an ankle on a golf ball I lost years ago as I feared.
- I successfully predicted the Federal Communications Commission would “bow to Big Cable and allow the nation’s cable giants to pocket money customers pay in support of their communities’ local channels.” The vote wasn’t really a surprise considering the commission serves under the Trump administration. Big business will always have the edge as long as Donald is living at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave.
We’ll have to wait and see if my prediction that Maura Healy will join attorneys general from other blue states in challenging the FCC’s decision. My hope is that they’ll get an injunction allowing funding for local cable access stations to continue.
- I successfully predicted area golf fans would find other things to do over the Labor Day weekend, the first without a PGA Tour event at TPC Boston in 16 years. In fact, people I spoke to admitted they missed the tournament but enjoyed sleeping in and relaxing over the long weekend.
- I unsuccessfully predicted that North Attleboro would “discuss following Attleboro’s lead to ban plastic bags, but decide against it.” Representative Town Meeting, at their last session as a legislative body, voted 44-31 in favor of a bylaw to “reduce the use of single-use, thin-film plastic, check-out bags.” The bylaw takes effect at the start of the new fiscal year.
- I unsuccessfully predicted the Mass. Gaming Commission would allow table games and more slot machines at Plainridge. I’m hoping it will happen sometime in 2020.
- I was wrong on all predictions involving our four major sports teams. I had the Patriots losing at Kansas City in the AFC Championship game. The Red Sox not only didn’t win the American League East Division for a fourth consecutive year, they finished 19 games behind the Yankees and a dozen games behind the Rays for a wild card slot. The Celtics didn’t reach the NBA finals and the Bruins surpassed my expectations and went to Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Finals before bowing to the St. Louis Blues.
- I unsuccessfully predicted that four of the eight high school basketball teams that North TV covers (boys and girls at Bishop Feehan, King Philip, North Attleboro and Tri-County) would qualify for the MIAA state tournament. Only three advanced to the 2019 tournament.
- I unsuccessfully predicted that one of the four high schools North TV covers and two from The Sun Chronicle area would advance to the Super Bowls December 6 and 7 at Gillette Stadium. The Mansfield Hornets were the area’s only representative.
- I don’t know if Attleboro was granted the first recreational marijuana license in the area by the Mass. Cannabis Control Commission as I predicted, if Plainville was the second and North Attleboro is among the last. It seems like the story has been playing out for a decade or more. The process is more confusing than a state high school track championship meet.
- I’m not sure if another member of the Donald Trump campaign, transition team or White House staff was indicted. I’ve lost track of how many of his cronies are serving time and when they were convicted.
- I’m also not sure if construction has started on the wall that Trump promised at every campaign stop on his way to the White House in 2016. I do know that Mexico won’t be paying for it…American taxpayers will, at the expense of the Defense Department.
Have a safe and happy 2020!
