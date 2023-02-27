I had planned to devote last week’s column to The Sun Chronicle’s Attleboro mayoral debate, which I had the honor of moderating on Feb. 13.
The death of my father-in-law two days later changed those plans, however, and I dedicated last week’s space in his honor. I’ll have more about that later.
I walked out of Attleboro City Hall after the debate proud of the three men and one woman running for the office. All four were courteous to each other, the panelists, timekeeper, myself and — most importantly — are capable of doing the job.
Lee Ann Sim, in a letter to the editor last week, said it best “What a breath of political fresh air!”
She added, “This debate should be circulated nationwide as as example on how to conduct oneself throughout a debate. Even the time restrictions were respectfully observed by all.”
I have had the pleasure of being involved with debates at all levels of government (town, city, state, gubernatorial and congressional) and could not agree more with Lee Ann’s observation. The Attleboro debate was among the easiest I have moderated.
There were at least a couple of people who did not want me to be a part of the evening. One subtly tried to have me replaced in advance of the event, while the other was very vocal in the back of the council chambers moments before the debate.
My daughter Bridget, who once again did an excellent job notifying the candidates of the time they had remaining, overheard the gentlemen telling others he believed I was too arrogant to be the moderator.
“Hi, I’m Bridget Gay, Peter’s daughter, and I heard every word you said,” she reportedly said to the man.
A city councilor overheard the exchange and told her, “Well done!”
You’ll probably find this surprising, the comment didn’t bother me. I believe, right or wrong, everyone is entitled to their opinion and is why I was surprised to receive a nice letter from the man last week apologizing for his remarks.
He’s probably correct. I suppose I do come off as arrogant when moderating a debate, but I believe it’s important to be firm in order to be fair to everyone involved.
Case in point. You may remember the 2012 state representative debate held at the old Attleboro High School. The incumbent thought I would be biased against him and demanded someone else serve as moderator.
I’m convinced the decision came back to cost him the election, as the representative from the chamber of commerce selected to moderate the debate in my absence quickly lost control when audience members starting cheering and jeering candidates’ answers, something I would have never permitted.
The incumbent, visibly upset, lost his cool and flipped off those laughing at an answer he gave.
Do you think I’m exaggerating? Check out the video of the Oct. 25, 2012, state representative debate on the DoubleACS YouTube page. Does it bear any resemblance to Feb. 13?
I ended this month’s debate by telling the story about interviews I conducted with members of North Attleboro’s charter commission years ago when they were drafting the town’s new form of government. They opted for a town manager over a mayor in part because of a fear qualified candidates would not come forward.
Attleboro voters not only have one … they have four!
Thank you
I would like to use a portion of this space to thank my colleagues here at The Sun Chronicle for the wonderful tributes they wrote about my father-in-law Detective Sgt. Brian Coyle.
Sun Chronicle police and court reporter David Linton, Sun Chronicle columnist Mike Kirby and everyone at this newspaper did a great job of capturing a man who dedicated 40 years of his life protecting and serving the residents of North Attleboro.
Thanks, as well, to the two men who worked under him when he was in charge of the department’s detective squad, David Dawes and Daniel Arrighi, for stepping up last week.
The final thank you goes to Father David Costa for being the celebrant of Tuesday’s funeral Mass. Having someone who knew my father-in-law so well added to the day.
I hope the people of Somerset realize how lucky they are to have him.