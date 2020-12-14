It’s apparent that I’m not the only one who is going to miss WCVB Channel 5 when Comcast pulls the station from the lineup for customers in Bristol County a week from tomorrow. (“FCC to blame for WCVB loss on Comcast,” Dec. 7)
I received almost two dozen emails from readers who are also lamenting the upcoming loss of Boston’s ABC affiliate. The majority had no idea that the channel would soon disappear after WCVB officials and the country’s largest cable company were unable come to terms on a retransmission fee for our part of the state.
A few readers told me that they had heard rumors that the owners of channel 5 and Comcast were still in negotiations in hopes of agreeing on a new deal.
I responded that my column was based on the only communication from Comcast, an email they sent made it clear their decision was made and the station would be pulled on Dec. 22.
Jerry, from Raynham, was one of the readers who responded. He wrote that he had created a “Save Boston Channels” Facebook page in hopes that Bristol County residents will one day be able to receive all of the Boston stations.
The site features a copy of a Dec. 3 letter from Massachusetts senators Ed Markey and Elizabeth Warren and congressmen William Keating and Joseph Kennedy III addressed to Comcast Chairman and CEO Brian Roberts and Hearst Television (owners of channel 5) President Jordan Werlieb.
“The loss of this channel will prevent Bristol County residents from viewing a critical source of Massachusetts news and information over their set-top boxes. Particularly during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the loss of access to this station would be harmful to Bristol County viewers who rely on state-specific announcements to stay healthy and safe.”
“Updates and recommendations from the State House must reach every corner of the Commonwealth, as communities across Massachusetts face enormous public health and economic challenges.”
There is no indication if Roberts and/or Werlieb responded to the Mass. delegation.
The Facebook page also has a link to action taken by four Georgia counties on the South Carolina border that were in the same position we are facing here.
Elbert, Hart, Franklin and Stephens counties, with the backing of their senators and congressmen, petitioned the FCC to move from the South Carolina Designated Market Area (DMA) to the Atlanta DMA.
So, what can we do?
The short-term solution is to call Markey’s office at 617-565-8519, Warren at 617-565-3170, Kennedy at 508-431-1110 and our soon-to-be congressman, Jake Auchincloss, at 202-225-5931 and pray for a Christmas miracle.
Long-term? We should all write to Bristol County Commissioners Paul Kitchen, John Mitchell and John Saunders urging them to follow the lead of their peers in Georgia. The address is 9 Court St., Taunton, MA 02780.
They can also be reached through county administrator Maria Gomes at mgomes@countyofbristol.net or by phone at 508-824-9681.
Please know that it would probably take years to get the FCC to act. The owners of the Providence stations would surely object and then appeal a decision in our favor. It’s a long shot, but what do we have to lose?
That’s not to say everyone would be pleased if that were to happen. Beverly, from Attleboro, would not.
“I don’t watch channel 5 and wouldn’t miss it, however, I would miss the RI channels 10 and 12. The weather that they talk about is more of what we receive here than what they have to say on the Boston channels. Channels 10 and 12 do a good job of broadcasting Boston news and Gov. Baker’s virus news. What would I do if channel 10 is gone?”
She closed the email by saying we will soon be losing channel 7 in January, something I hadn’t heard.
That, of course, would mean the end of Steve Harvey, “Family Feud” and a 9 o’clock newcast.
Will this year ever end?
