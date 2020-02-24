“You want to go where people know/the people are all the same/you want to go where everybody knows your name,” is the final verse of the theme song for the smash TV show “Cheers.”
Carla, coach, Cliff, Diane, Frasier, Lilith, Norm, Rebecca, Sam and Woody were more than fictitious characters to regular viewers, they were like friends.
The majority of the show’s scenes took place at the rectangular bar and featured conversations between staff and the daily customers.
While I’m not a daily customer, I do like to eat and have a drink at the bar or a nearby high-top table. The bar area has an electricity that tables in other sections of restaurants can’t match.
There’s also the chance of making new friends, as Pattie and I almost always strike up conversations with either the person behind the bar or patrons sitting on a nearby stool. We’ve met some great people as a result.
Those of you who are regular readers of this column know that we often walk to the Attleboro train station to take the MBTA into Providence to have dinner and a few drinks.
Our tour, as I like to call it, usually starts by visiting one of two spots on Empire Street.
One is directly across the street from the former 38 Studios, the site of Curt Schilling’s failed attempt to launch a video game business — a venture that cost Rhode Island taxpayers millions of dollars.
The pub is usually standing room only after Providence College games and Terry somehow manages to give everyone great service. We learned last summer that he’s also a stage hand for concerts at nearby Bold Point Park in East Providence.
Aishling also tends bar. We met her mother and boyfriend on New Year’s Eve two years ago and learned that he lives a few houses down from where I grew up on Third Street. It is indeed a small world.
The other spot we visit on Empire Street is on the corner of Westminster. It is where we met Monica and Mitch.
Mitch is a recent P.C. grad who was a member of a squad of former high school boys’ basketball players who would practice against the Friars’ women to help them prepare for Big East Play.
He played his high school ball for Masconomet and was shocked when I knew his school’s nickname was the Chieftains, something I learned from hosting “New England Scholastic Basketball Report” on SportsChannel in the early 90s. It’s amazing what the brain remembers.
Monica is from New York. The first time we met her she told us about the time she was waiting on a couple on Long Island and her fellow wait staff asked her, “Do you have any idea who your waiting on? That’s Paul McCartney”
“I just thought it was some old guy with an English accent,” she told us.
We try to time our arrival at a Mexican restaurant on Washington Street to the start of Eddie’s shift. A native of Guatemala, he moved to this area years ago with his wife and young family. He greets every customer with a big smile.
When Eddie is off, J.D. is usually on duty with either Dre’ or Jose’ managing the family business.
The corner of Fountain and Mathewson streets is always our last stop before boarding the train for home. It’s billed as an Irish pub and New York style deli, a strange combination that goes back to the 1950s when the owner partnered with a Jewish immigrant to revitalize the menu by adding deli sandwiches and half-sour pickles.
Ruth bought the business in the 90s after starting as an employee more than 40 years ago. The menu describes her as “the Swedish woman with the Italian name who runs an Irish Pub with a Jewish Deli.”
Twiggy (real name Patrick) is the pub’s authentic Irish bartender. I’ve found that Twiggy, who I’ve learned is almost a single-digit handicap on the links, knows every football score.
When I say football, I mean the sport most of us call soccer. Maybe Twiggy is why the establishment is the Providence home of the Liverpool Football Club and is packed whenever the Reds are on the pitch.
Even on the busiest of nights when there are no seats at the bar, Twiggy brings me a Guinness and a Keno slip.
It’s not quite the “Norm” George Wentz’s character would hear every time he walked into Cheers, but I’ll take it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.