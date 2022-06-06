A faithful reader delivered a book to North TV on Friday afternoon. He had found it recently and thought of me. It didn’t take long to see why when I saw the cover, “Mozart” by historian Peter Gay.
“I enjoy your columns,” he told me. “Especially the ones with multiple topics.”
As a way of saying thank you, here you go:
Another reader emailed me a photo she had taken on Friday of a man riding a bicycle on the side of the street.
The bike had a large flag fastened to the handle bars. The blue flag had white lettering that read, “Love Biden and love you for voting for him.”
The reason she was upset was that the word on the flag before “Joe Biden” wasn’t “Love.” It was a four-letter expletive often followed by the word “you.” I had seen the same flag being waved on the side of Route 1 while we were on our way to last month’s Garth Brooks concert at Gillette Stadium.
Some of the passing motorists on their way to the concert beeped their horns in support, others screamed the same words that were on the flag to everyone within earshot.
Count me among those of you not impressed with our president and his administration, just as I wasn’t always impressed with his predecessor. While I often voiced my displeasure in this space with our former president, I always tried to do so with class.
When I was growing up, the Republican party was the party of class and certainly less rebellious than ultra-liberals on the left during the 1960s and 1970s. That is no longer the case. I can only hope that those of you on the right are as disappointed with your party as I am.
I’d like to say I was alarmed when I heard about the shootings of Black people in a Buffalo supermarket, a Taiwanese congregation in a California church, fourth graders and their teachers in a Texas elementary school and a surgeon and three others at a medical office in Oklahoma. I wasn’t.
Mass murders like the ones that have occurred over the past few weeks have become commonplace in “the greatest country in the world.”
Republican leaders on Capitol Hill have asked us to pray for the lives lost and the family members left behind. It hasn’t helped.
An individual wanting to own a handgun and/or rifle is understandable. In fact, I’ve considered buying one in light of the direction this country is headed. Assault weapons, on the other hand, are designed for one thing, assaults that inflict destruction in a matter of minutes.
The AR-15 rifle used in the recent school shooting in Texas was so powerful that DNA had to be used to identify some of the fourth graders. Is that really necessary?
Some of the people I’ve seen defending assault weapons have stated that they will be needed if the government tries to take away their freedom. The Oath Keepers, for example, promise to cities from being turned into internment camps planned by the federal tyranny. I’m not kidding. It’s obvious they’ve watched the 1987 film “Escape from New York” too many times. They probably dream of being Kurt Russell’s Snake Plissken in real life.
I wonder if the people who believe the answer to preventing school shootings will now suggest that medical personnel also carry when on duty?
Two former local police officers admitted to me last week that they would have disobeyed orders had they been in the hallway of the Robb Elementary School. Is it possible the officers in our area are braver than their colleagues in Texas?
Keep in mind the officers in that hallway had bulletproof vests and firearms. The teachers in that classroom had nothing.
I saw the following Facebook post last week, “How about we treat every young man who wants to buy a gun like every woman who wants to get an abortion? Mandatory 48-hour waiting period, parental permission, a note from his doctor proving he understands what he’s about to do and a video he has to watch about the effects of gun violence.”
“Let’s close down all but one gun shop in every state and make him travel hundreds of miles, take time off work, and stay overnight in a strange town to get a gun. Make him walk through a gauntlet of people holding photos of loved ones who were shot to death, people who call him murderer and beg him not to buy a gun.”