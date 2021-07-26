Freedictionary.com defines a newspaper column “as an article giving opinions or perspectives,” so I’m going to do just that and share with you my thoughts on a variety of subjects. They are my opinions and why they’re located on this page.
It is my opinion that the Tokyo Olympics will be the least-watched in recent history. I’m sure I’m not the only person who simply doesn’t care. The lack of cheering spectators, the 13-hour time difference and the hourly updates I receive on my phone have diminished any interest I would have otherwise had.
It is my opinion that it is time for national leaders to legalize marijuana. Sha’Carri Richardson being barred from representing our country because she failed a marijuana test is ridiculous. Neither does the fact that dispensaries are prohibited from accepting credit cards because the federal government still considers cannabis a controlled and prohibited substance.
It is my opinion that Republicans trying to undermine the investigation into the events leading up to and resulting in the siege of the Capitol on Jan. 6 are betraying their oath to uphold the constitution. I consider them traitors who are betraying all Americans by comparing the events of that day to a “normal tourist visit.”
It is my opinion that Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham don’t believe most of the misinformation they spew on their nightly Fox News programs. Two quotes by P.T. Barnum come to mind when I think of Fox News. The first is, “Nobody ever lost a dollar underestimating the taste of the American public.”
The second is his most famous quote, “There’s a sucker born every minute.”
It is my opinion that Fox News should have to go by the name of Fox, since the news they report is often not based on facts.
It is my opinion that Dighton-Rehoboth school committee member Katie Ferreira-Aubin, who compared requiring the COVID vaccine for students, teachers or staff to the Holocaust must be a faithful viewer of Fox News.
It is my opinion that anti-vaxxers should pay attention to the Facebook post of Alabama doctor Brytney Cobia last week, “I’m admitting young healthy people to the hospital with very serious COVID infections. One of the last things they do before they’re intubated is beg me for the vaccine. I hold their hand and tell them that I’m sorry, but it’s too late.”
It is my opinion that southern states may soon have to pass additional legislation to make it more difficult for voters in traditionally Democratic districts to cast ballots after conservatives in those states succumb to COVID.
It is my opinion that people who are fully vaccinated shouldn’t be asked to wear masks for the safety of anti-vaxxers.
Although I would certainly wear a mask in the presence of someone who is unable to receive the vaccine, I object to wearing one to protect those who believe COVID and the vaccines to limit its spread are a hoax.
It is my opinion that former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie has no chance of winning the 2024 Republican nomination when Trumpers read his book due to be released in November. The title, “Republican Rescue: Saving the Party from Truth Deniers, Conspiracy Theorists and the Dangerous Policies of Joe Biden,” says it all.
It is my opinion that voter turnout in local elections will continue to decline as fewer people subscribe to newspapers and more cut the cable cord, therefore losing access to local cable access stations. Thomas Jefferson said it best, “An informed citizenry is the bulwark of a democracy.”
It is my opinion that people who believe the labor shortage is the result of parents unable to find child care and not the extra $300 the federal government is kicking in for unemployment through the end of September are wrong. I made it a point of talking to business owners while on vacation in Provincetown earlier this month and they all told me the majority of the people they normally employ during the summer are single 20-somethings.
It is my opinion that the owners of 21 East Apartments in North Attleboro should do the right thing and purchase the properties of homeowners on Holbook Avenue dealing with flooding in their basements. The price should be more than the current value.
It is my opinion that some of you will agree with me and some will not.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.