And now it’s time for another installment of Journalism 101, the “Mean Girls” edition, where in we, the professional journalist, attempt to explain to you, the interested reader, some of the issues involved in the business of news.
This week, we take our title from the president’s frequent complaint to reporters who cover or have covered him: “You weren’t very nice to me.”
This sentiment has filtered down to other members of the administration, most notably Secretary of State Michael Pompeo, who is currently involved in a running verbal dispute with an NPR reporter who had the temerity to ask him a question about Ukraine he did not want to answer.
The nation’s top diplomat — who, remember, had agreed to the interview and was told it would cover a range of topics — proceeded to summon the woman who had asked the offending question and cuss at her for nine minutes. He also asked her if she could find Ukraine on a blank map of Europe.
(This is part of the story that is really puzzling. Does the State Department have a supply of blank world maps on hand for just such an occasion or, as I think more likely, did a furious Pompeo order some hapless intern to grab a map and erase all the names? We may have to wait for the tell-all book.)
This kind of thing happens more often than you might think. After covering the town of Millville for several months in my first newspaper job, I was summoned by the board of selectmen and threatened with...well, I’m not quite sure what the Millville board of selectmen could have done to me, but a couple of the members were quite upset that I had reported that (checks notes) they had gone into executive session.
The bottom line is that there is no downside for most pols in picking a fight with a reporter. A GOP senator from Arizona last month snapped at a CNN reporter who, again, dared to ask her a question, and then immediately turned it into a viral video campaign fundraising appeal.
In Pompeo’s case, his boss is loving the controversy and the secretary is playing it for all it’s worth, continuing to take shots at NPR practices and ethics and piously telling other journalists that he hopes the mean correspondent in question “finds peace.”
But for once, this ploy may have backfired on the pols employing it. NPR, which gets little public funding but relies on contributions, has turned Pompeo’s attack into a fundraising effort of its own.
A number of NPR member stations across the country reported increases in gifts from new members and credit it to the controversy over the interview.
Well, now, isn’t that nice?
