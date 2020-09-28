Resources to help victims

of sexual assault

Here are some resources available to sexual assault victims:

1. RAINN — Adult Survivors of Child Sexual Abuse:

https://www.rainn.org

2. Victim Advocates: https://victimsupportservices.org

3. Victim Rights Law Center Assist victims of rape and sexual assault only. 115 Broad Street Boston, MA 02110 Phone: 617-399-6720

URL: www.victimrights.org

4. Therapy finder: Help Pro — Resources within reach

https://www.helppro.com/

5. Commonwealth of Massachusetts Resources and Supports:

https://www.mass.gov

