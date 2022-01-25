BERLIN, GERMANY - APRIL 25: Ivanka Trump, daughter of U.S. President Donald Trump, is seen on stage of the W20 conference on April 25, 2017 in Berlin, Germany. The conference, part of a series of events in connection with Germany's leadership of the G20 group of nations this year, focuses on women's empowerment, especially through entrepreneurship and the digital economy. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)