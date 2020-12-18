The COVID-19 Vaccine: The Impact

Dec. 16, 2020, the day we started COVID-19 vaccinations at Sturdy Memorial Hospital, is the day that myself, my colleagues, and many healthcare workers across the state and country have been anxiously awaiting for nearly a year.
It’s a day that allowed us to take a small sigh of relief knowing we are taking the first step to preventing and slowing the pandemic that’s forever changed our lives.
The past nine months have been grueling. COVID-19 has shifted our everyday lives into something that none of us could have imagined just 12 months ago. And while the pandemic has brought its fair share of uncertainty, fear, and suffering, it has also brought with it radical change and innovation in the medical and scientific communities, allowing them to break through traditional barriers to meet the health needs of this crisis — with one of these needs being a vaccine.
The vaccine offers us the beginning to the end of the pandemic. It allows us to develop immunity without the need to become infected with the virus.
Currently, we’re seeing 250,000 new cases of COVID-19 per day in the United States. There’s been over 300,000 lives lost and it’s projected that there will be 500,000 deaths before the end of the winter in the United States.
These are grim statistics, but not as grim as what it would take to develop immunity naturally.
Research shows that at least 70 percent of the population has to be immune from previous infection or vaccination in order to achieve herd immunity.
If we were to try and achieve that without a vaccine, it would require that 231.7 million people get sick with COVID-19. The vaccine offers us the chance for the pandemic to end without millions more becoming ill and dying.
As a medical professional, myself and my colleagues have received questions about the safety of the vaccine, largely due in part to how quickly it was developed.
This apprehension is understandable considering that the fastest vaccine developed, the mumps vaccine, took four years.
But there are a number of factors that paved the way for this to happen in under a year, including unprecedented funding, worldwide collaboration, early identification of the genetic sequence, new technology, and the willingness of thousands and thousands of individuals to take part in clinical trials.
Like all vaccines, the COVID-19 vaccines had to successfully complete three phases of clinical trials, which included monitoring the safety and effectiveness of all trial participants.
Nothing is without risk in medicine. Everything we do in medicine has a risk versus benefit aspect.
Our role as healthcare providers is to provide our patients with treatment or prevention options with the least amount of risk.
When people ask about the long-term effects of the vaccine, we cannot say with certainty that there are none. No one can at this point in time.
What we do know is that there are real long-term effects from the COVID-19 illness itself and it presents real risks including severe disease, hospitalization, and even death.
In the same vein, data shows that the vaccines (Pfizer and Moderna) are 95 percent effective in preventing COVID-19 infection.
In this case, the risk/benefit analysis indicates that the vaccine is the option with the least amount of amount of risk.
For me, I chose to vaccinate because I believe in the science of medicine and the healthcare process. I believe in the process of vaccine approval and further believe in the same rigorous study of the vaccines.
This vaccine is an opportunity to protect ourselves, our loved ones, and our community. It’s the start to our return to normalcy, albeit a slow return, but it’s what many of us have been looking for over the past nine months.
As the vaccine becomes more widely available in the months to come, I encourage you to talk with your doctor about the risk and benefits, do your own research, talk with those you know who may have received it in the earlier phases, and make a decision that you are comfortable with.
