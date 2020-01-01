Apart from family and close friends, there are few things that evoke emotion and elicit a sense of purpose as one’s home. The ties that bind and the synergy of owner and home only deepens with time. Memories compound and with each fading year it becomes more difficult to envision living elsewhere.
There are those who can pick up stakes and move on without pause despite time and commitment to a specific address. There are those people; they don’t have a pulse, but they do exist.
Silver linings are scarce when the realization hits that the lawn you mowed, the driveway you shoveled, and the mailbox you replaced countless times, now fall to the charge of another.
Another, who will hopefully not make the same mistakes as you when it comes to overflowing gutters, overgrown trees, and the cardinal sin of all home ownership, a neglected septic.
At the time, it may not seem possible to look back with fondness on the mistakes realized, but there is a certain sense of nostalgia associated with any experience at the place you called home.
It’s difficult to imagine the eyes of new owners seeing the first snowfall covering the backyard in the same way as you and your family. A backyard that saw rabbits, and deer, and once on a crazy Saturday morning, an inquisitive bear. A bear treed by the best black lab to swim the Manchester Reservoir, the mighty Quinn. Quinn who will always call Read Street home.
Comfort in the realization that family are now closer or warmer climates lay ahead may ease transitions.
However, there is no comfort in knowing the option of looking out that bay window on the Rose of Sharron, is now removed. The fireplace that was seldom used over a generation should not bring about melancholy reflection, but it does.
Alone in your empty house, in empty rooms, the last night when you can call this house your own, the rush is difficult.
So much to take in and so little time. There does come that time when the cord must be cut. The reliance on memories and the confidence you can drive by once and a while and get back that feeling of home is a pipedream. But a lifeline it is.
It is comforting to know you have passed the keys to a family whose members will initiate their own set of memories, their own unique experiences, both inside and out.
It’s comforting to know you have maintained your home, now their home, well over the years.
Those who follow in your steps will hopefully realize the comfort and security that you and yours have known over time.
While the finality is always tempered by new beginnings and the excitement of new surroundings, there is something overwhelming about saying goodbye.
Yes, moving on brings with it so much promise, but for now, and the foreseeable future, home is where the heart was.
