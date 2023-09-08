The unexpected news of the recent death of Jimmy Buffet has left so many of his fans reeling and reflecting on a 50-plus-year voyage that ended too soon. The fact he passed away on a Friday, prior to a holiday weekend, made it difficult to get a sense of just how deeply his loss was felt.
But, by Monday and Tuesday the tributes began to pour in, and pour they did ... in droves.
From all four corners it was who’s who of “A” listers offering their condolences and broken heartfelt memories. From Sir Paul to Sir Elton, from Dylan to Brian Wilson, from Zac to Chesney, the unending list of rock, pop, and country royalty paid homage and genuflected to the cat who made easy living a way of life.
My first memory of Buffett was trekking across Interstate-10, from Houston to New Orleans, in 1988.
Schlepping fashion jewelry for $275 a week, it was no way to get rich, but a great way to see so much of what this country had to offer.
Pulling into an old seaside bar in Biloxi just prior to sundown, a waitress straight out of Mel’s Diner was playing a continuous loop of Buffett’s “Son of Son of a Sailor” album. It was a cheeseburger and a local beer while looking out on the gulf at sunset that made for the perfect introduction. The impression was immediate and from the opening line, and for as long as cars played cassettes, his music went where I went.
Fast forward so many years and quite a few Labor Day Weekend shows later (it’s as if he wrote that line for New England), it would be hypocritical not to admit his appeal waned over time. Maybe it was the commercialism or the Disneyesque manner in which his brand was marketed, but something changed.
What didn’t change though, was his music. At his core was the most ardent belief in wanderlust and adventure, taking the road less traveled. What great advice from the ultimate tropical troubadour.
Buffett’s last days were spent battling an aggressive form of skin cancer. His daughter recounts how every day he smiled despite having every reason not to.
A month prior to his death, he flew from his home in Sag Harbor across Long Island Sound to a bar in Portsmouth, Rhode Island, to play one last set. If that ain’t the definition of going out on your terms, I’m not sure what is.
Well done, Captain.