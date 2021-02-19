And then there was Rush. It was the post-Reagan era and while a revitalized conservative movement continued to have strong legs, the ability for unfiltered conservative voices to be heard were in many ways limited.
The William F. Buckleys and William Bennetts along with a host of other conservative commentators remained stalwarts but were not always easy to access. Social media as we know it today was nonexistent and traditional forms of communication (newspaper, print magazines, TV, and radio) dominated the information stream. The left, as historically was the case, controlled the vast majority of print and electronic media.
So it was in 1988 when Rush and his daily talk show became syndicated and the thunderbolt struck. Nothing in the way of talk radio or the conservative movement would ever be the same again. His influence was immediate, rising to the top and remaining at the summit until his recent passing.
Ask any conservative writer, commentator, contributor of today who has influenced them the most and you are speaking rhetorically. No one has shaped or had more influence in the Conservative movement in the modern era than Limbaugh.
His views were at times pointed and to say he was an irritant to his counterparts on the left is a vast understatement. He relished the role of warrior from the right. The foundation for so many of his arguments was rooted in the Constitution and the writings of the Founding Fathers. It provided such an unfair advantage.
There were few relevant topics, if any, Rush refused to tackle. His willingness to do so and speak his mind openly and with unwavering conviction sometimes found him in hot water. This is where so much of Limbaugh’s popularity was based.
He was not a politician and openly showed contempt for those who practiced equivocation.
While Limbaugh routinely, and in jest, engaged in self-promotion, those who knew him have confirmed a man of humility and extreme generosity. His love and support of the men and women of the armed forces is well documented. His charitable efforts on a host of other causes are well known but not as a result of Limbaugh’s hubris.
The massive daily audience of Limbaugh would attest to his appeal well beyond uninspired conservative talking points.
His enthusiasm for individuality and originality were hallmarks to his core beliefs.
An unwavering faith and conservative base may have provided the foundation from where all things took root, but it is the individual that determines his or her fate.
In the mid-1990s Rush was still broadcasting his show from New York City where I was working at the time. I recall struggling to think of a topic he would care to discuss and might allow me to go on air. I settled on then-President Clinton who was rumored to be considering New York’s Governor Mario Cuomo for the next appointment to the Supreme Court.
The topic must have worked but unexpectedly I was the next caller in line. Debating between hanging up versus risk of embarrassment, the decision was made for me as Rush came on and asked what was on my mind. I spewed the words that were scribbled in front of me.
Sensing the deer in the headlight reaction, Rush took the conversation completely off topic.
For whatever reason it had a calming effect and we spoke for several minutes. The ability to establish an ease with others based solely on shared beliefs was just another of his gifts.
Thanks Rush, for your unwavering commitment to all things Constitutional, for your insight on complex political philosophies, and for making long drives in bad rental cars enjoyable.
Dittos.
