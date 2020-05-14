Caught up in the wake of the coronavirus onslaught, are a whole host of ancillary side stories whose scope and sorrow will never be fully recorded. Death, when in a vacuum, hopefully brings with it both the pomp and respect deserved. Death unfortunately, during times of crisis, war, natural disasters, or any other calamity that results in multiple passings, usually brings with it an attitude of group think.
Whether as the result of the current pandemic or other cause, we have been forced to address the tallying loss of life in a somewhat abstract manner. No funerals, no remembrances, limited religious observations, puts us in an unfamiliar place; forced to look at life and death through our own singular prism.
Finding a more crucial role of friends and family than comforter in times of loss, is difficult. To remove the one-on-one communication of sympathy, whether spiritual or secular, certainly adds to the loss. It’s good to hear what a good man or woman your father or mother was. It’s reassuring and comforting to hear stories of your generous brother or crazy uncle from days gone by.
Two recent local losses have so many looking to raise a glass. Babe Mendes, was well known in and around the Attleboro, Norton, Brooksville, Florida area.
As tough as nails outside, kind-hearted inside, Babe was the kind of guy you wanted in your foxhole and foursome. While trying to grind you to a pulp on the course, it was not nearly as important as the cold one(s) enjoyed with friends off the course.
Babe and his wonderful wife Jeannie were the quintessential hosts. Welcoming so many, and always wishing your stay could be just a little longer. A full life by most accounts, so many wish Babe’s stay with us could have been just a little longer.
Leo Cordeiro was another local whose friends numbered too many to count. A character’s character, Leo was one of only a handful of guys you looked for when bellying up for a Pats game or the final round on Masters Sunday.
So well read on a variety of subjects, Leo’s faith in God, country, and his wife Noreen was always reassuring. Equally reassuring was his acknowledgement, time and time again, that “Frasier” was a much better show than “Seinfeld”. His insight knew no bounds.
Both will be dearly missed and both of their families know the degree and high regard in which they were held. It’s difficult to fathom so many others enduring similar circumstance in recent days and days to come.
The right of passage should always be accompanied by the right of remembrance.
