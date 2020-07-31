One of the most memorable commentaries by Conservative icon Rush Limbaugh occurred in the 1990s when the rock band Guns N’ Roses was living up to their reputation of do what you want when you want hard partying bad boys.
The band, having missed several concert dates due to front man Axl Rose being missing in action for a variety of reasons, was coming under increased scrutiny. Rose’s excuses didn’t come close to passing the smell test. Limbaugh boiled it down as simple as simple can get. Axl needed a good spanking. What a wonderful solution to such childlike behavior.
So many of these present-day, so-called protestors are in need of, or were never subject to, a good spanking. Before all you corporal punishment opponents become unhinged, let us stipulate for the humorless we are writing metaphorically.
However, it has become glaringly obvious so many of these petulant spoiled woke wimps have had little if any parental guidance or discipline. To say nothing of meaningful education. The majority of the rioters, looters, statue destroyers would not know the difference between Stonewall Jackson and Reggie Jackson. The sincere protestors must know this takes away from their message.
There are several layers that need unpacking when it comes to most protests. First, protests have shown little if any exclusivity. They are infused with a variety of causes and while seemingly legitimate organizers may see strength in numbers it has the opposite effect.
Portland, Seattle, New York, Chicago, Arizona, etc. have seen protests in recent months predictably devolve into mayhem and violence. The cry in recent days that the Feds have initiated confrontations holds absolutely no water due to the fact the destruction was taking place long before Big Brother came to town.
The second component that cries out for explanation is what do you hope to accomplish by all the destruction left in your wake. This can not be a strategy you think has merit or any plausible positive effect.
Next, what exactly is the message and what is it that you want. You have our attention. We are listening. However, you need to spare us the Kaepernickesque obfuscations. Bring a clear message free from clichés and profanations. Again, shouting down anyone who disagrees with you is not dissent and debate, it is a diatribe.
Mixed into this message is an overarching cry to defund police departments nationwide. Please tell me the irony is not lost on you that your behavior cries out for a stronger police presence. Who among us would accept the word of anyone proposing less protection under the law while at the same time demonstrating a propensity for lawlessness?
Dissent is a, if not the, cornerstone for our democracy. However the manner in which the message is delivered is at times as important as the message itself.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.