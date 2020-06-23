Almost cut my hair
Happened just the other day
It’s gettin’ kind of long
I could’ve said it was in my way
— David Crosby
Like a lot of guys my age, I have a relationship with my hair that is, well, complicated.
I count myself fortunate that I still have hair to have a relationship with, mind you.
My college roommate started to see his hairline recede about midway through our sophomore year. At our last reunion — on Zoom, of course — he wore a ball cap and I didn’t want to pry. Another ex-roomie, who could seemingly grow muttonchop whiskers over a weekend, still sports a five o’clock shadow at about 2 p.m.
My first haircut was at Tony’s, the Italian barber down the street from my house. (There’s always an Italian barber named Tony down the street somewhere).
His shop was someplace where my gregarious dad could talk baseball, politics and the news of the day with other men waiting their turns while I was perched nervously on a leatherette booster seat on one of the antique chairs, as the scents of talc and Barbarsol wafted around me as Tony, dressed in a tight, high-collared white jacket, clipped around my ears.
Trips to the barber have made me nervous ever since, as have the smells of talcum powder and the sight of men in white coats.
Luckily, through high school and college — and even post graduate — the fashion allowed for men of a certain age to keep the clippers at bay. It wasn’t always easy keeping things in balance.
My mother, for example, liked my hair long, my wife preferred it short.
To keep everybody happy, I wore a lot of hats.
Eventually, I settled into a fairly regular routine of hair care. Rise, shower, wash, rinse, repeat and see your hair care professional once a month.
For a while, when thanks to the vagaries of newspaper publishing I had Mondays off, I was left in a quandary. Most barbers are closed on Mondays. But I found a franchise spot that would accommodate me.
And so it went. Each visit I would leave a little poorer, and the clippings on the floor would be a little grayer. But I would enjoy those few times when I could look in the mirror and say, “hmm, good hair day.”
Until I couldn’t. With barbers and stylists locked down for the last three months, my situation had gone from bad to worse to, well, hairy.
I had pretty much reached the Doc Brown from “Back to the Future” stage and was edging into full Gandalf mode. I needed a haircut.
And, just in time, the state eased its strictures enough that I was able to sneak into my usual stylist, settle into a chair and, when she asked, “So, what are we doing today?” tell her, “Take about five pounds off.”
It gave a new meaning to the word “lightheaded.”
So now, that I can grab a haircut anytime I want, do I ever want to go back to “letting my freak flag fly?”
I’ll let you know in about a month. Until then, I’m going to find a hat.
