“Ah.. Star Wars! Nothing but Star Wars! Gimme those Star Wars.. don’t let them end! Ah.. Star Wars! If they should bar wars.. please let these Star Wars stay-ay!” — Bill Murray, “Saturday Night Live,” circa 1978
Sitting in a darkened theater 42 years ago, we watched the “Coming Attractions” trailers unreel before the feature, “Annie Hall,” began. One was for a movie that we were promised would be like “nothing in your universe.”
I turned to the woman I was with and whispered, “Hey, that looks like it would be really good!” She gave me that look that women give men who have just said something really stupid. (I.e. “Nah, I don’t need directions, I know right where we are,” or, “Really, you’ll like football if I explain it to you.”)
Later that summer, she sat through the first installment of “Star Wars” with pretty much that same look on her face. I’m ashamed to say I barely noticed. I was having too much fun.
A lot of people were on my side. I think we took the slightly corny saga packed with explosions, battle scenes and derring-do for what it was, a tribute by George Lucas to the movies he loved as a boy — one part swashbuckler, one part World War II drama and one part action serial. (There was that titter that went through the audience at the start of that famous opening crawl when we read “Episode IV.” Wait, what did we miss?)
You had duels with what appeared to be swords made out of lasers, villains in Nazi-like uniforms (their amazingly incompetent soldiers were actually called “stormtroopers,” for Pete’s sake) and special effects that looked amazing for their time. What’s not to love?
All this was long before Lucas’ fairly straightforward tale of good and evil was overlaid with an entire expanded universe of fiction, myth and legend and — dare we say — deep meaning.
Meanwhile, the movies kept coming, including a widely-panned trilogy of prequels that, I have to admit, I didn’t actually hate. (OK, I was kind of annoyed by Jar Jar Binks, but I think I’m on solid ground.)
And now the whole epic concludes with what we are assured is the final film. Not everyone is happy. Professional critics and serious fans in the Twitterverse really, really don’t like this movie. They hate how relationships are portrayed, how the plot unfolds, how beloved characters are sidelined. Of course, it’s still making gazillions of dollars for its Disney overlords. That just makes the fans madder.
Not all of us, of course. And some of us take comfort in the fact that this was all a long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away.
