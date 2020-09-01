In a primary race that seems to have lasted longer than the pandemic, World War II and the entire broadcast run of every version of “Law & Order,” we can finally see the light at the end of the tunnel.
And it turns out it’s an oncoming train — the general election in two months, which is going to seem longer. A lot longer.
And like most train wrecks, this campaign season has already piled up a high casualty count in terms of reputations, relationships and future ambitions.
“Politics,” in the immortal words of Finley Peter Dunne’s Mr. Dooley, “ain’t beanbag.” Sharp elbows will be thrown and bruises will be deep and sometimes lasting.
Case in point, the 4th Congressional District primary, in which a softball-team-sized field of Democrats scrapped for the right to represent their party in November’s election to succeed our incumbent congressman (of whom more in a bit). And, with apologies to the Republicans on the November ballot, the winner of the primary is the de facto U.S. representative.
Natural attrition has whittled the Democratic field down somewhat. Sadly with Chris Zanettos dropping out, we can no longer say “the candidates range from A to Z.”
But the final weeks still resembled a rugby scrum (to mix our sports metaphors here) with the remaining hopefuls, all of whom are from the northern reaches of the district, seemingly vying to prove which one was the more progressive and which was more unlike President Trump (which would seem to be redundant, but whatever.)
They looked for any advantage that opportunity provided and one opportunity they did not miss was provided locally by a longtime Democratic activist.
Dennis Naughton, head of the Foxboro Democratic Town Committee, state party committee member, and a man known to throw an elbow or two himself (particularly at erring journalists) evidently told an online forum some weeks ago that one of the candidates, Brookline attorney Ben Sigel, only mentioned his Latino heritage when it was “convenient.”
Sigel, who claims Hispanic heritage through his grandmother and who, to be fair, notes his Latino background on his campaign materials, pounced on the remark as “racially insensitive.” He asked a reporter who contacted him why this wasn’t getting more traction?
Well, off the top of our heads, it might be because it involved a somewhat random remark by a party official in a town of about 17,000 — who, as it happens, had only recently endorsed one of the better polling candidates in the race, Jesse Mermell.
For the record, Sigel denied any attempt to gain political leverage. But some of his colleagues piled on to other remarks Naughton had made (and he made quite a few) and, in some cases, calling on Mermell to renounce Naughton’s support. She did say the comments didn’t represent her campaign.
For his part, Naughton, 75, apologized for any offense given but also expressed some bewilderment. “You say one thing and suddenly you’re this monster,” he told a reporter.
Well, maybe not a monster. But after a career supporting liberal and progressive candidates and causes he winds up cast as “racially insensitive” and other things he’s fought all his life against. He’s collateral damage in this battle and that seems just too bad.
And speaking of careers in doubt, Herald columnist Howie Carr seems to be having almost too much fun watching the struggles of U.S. Rep. Joseph P. Kennedy III, D-Brookline, to ask himself what he’s going to do without a Kennedy in office to berate.
Of course, he can continue to try to convince the people of the Commonwealth to hate Gov. Charlie Baker, which they stubbornly refuse to do.
