Imagine, if you will, the outrage that would have ensued if America’s radio stations had refused to air Franklin Roosevelt’s “fireside chats” during the 1930s.
Then imagine that, instead of delivering words of encouragement to an anxious nation, FDR had just talked randomly about what a genius his cousin Teddy was and how everything else was Herbert Hoover’s fault.
Which brings us to another segment of Journalism 101, the going viral edition, the feature wherein we, the professional journalist, explain to you, the dedicated reader, just what you are going to be angry at us for this week.
Our Depression-era example gives you some idea of the dilemma facing America’s broadcast outlets when President Donald Trump says he’s going to deliver a coronavirus briefing.
At first, the major networks and cable channels gave the president unlimited access, as is usual during times of national crisis.
But it soon became evident that, unable to exercise his unique brand of performance art at massive campaign rallies, the president was using these pressers for the same basic purpose.
While the daily briefings have included dedicated experts delivering relevant information, they also regularly featured the president riffing, as is his wont, on a variety of topics, usually on what a great job he and his administration were doing. (Did you know he’s number one on Facebook? No? Probably because he’s not.)
Eventually, observers questioned the wisdom, or even the utility, of granting the president what amounted to open mic night.
“Why are you giving him this platform?” was the question for “the media.”
The answer would be, “the media” did not give him this platform, the voters (or at least a selection in key states) did. And they have a right to see what he’s doing with it.
(It was H.L. Mencken who said, “Democracy is the theory that the common people know what they want, and deserve to get it good and hard.”)
Eventually, some channels did decide they would cut away from the briefings when we had reached the information-free portion of the festivities, usually when the president began to speak in his unique style as his sentences unraveled until they reeled the mind.
Of course, this played right into the hands of the president and his partisans. If there’s anything that creates more joy in that quarter than seeing the president smack down those smart-alecky reporters with their “facts” and their “questions,” it’s when the president gets to play the victim of the “enemy of the people” and claim he’s being “censored.”
He’s not being censored, of course, or even slowed down.
You can always find the president, undiluted, on CSPAN or Fox of course, or read his remarks, distilled for actual news, from a trusted print source. (Hint, hint)
Or you can just change the channel.
