Friday was VE-Day.
Don’t worry if you missed it. The day that marks the end of the greatest conflict in European history isn’t a legal holiday anywhere in the U.S. of which I’m aware.
Traditionally, Victory Day, as it’s known there, was a very big deal in the former Soviet Union, whose people endured nearly incomprehensible suffering during what the Russians call The Great Patriotic War.
This year, even though it’s the 75th anniversary of Nazi Germany’s surrender to the Allies, the coronavirus pandemic is curtailing celebrations in Moscow and elsewhere.
So why bring it up now, especially when we’ve already celebrated the 75th anniversary of D-Day with much pomp and circumstance back in June? If your knowledge of World War II history comes mostly from movies and TV, you could be excused for thinking that after Normandy, or certainly after the Battle of the Bulge, the war in Europe was pretty much over.
Not quite.
It might be helpful to think of it this way: From Christmas until now, nearly every day of your life has been spent out in miserable weather, eating cold food and being short of sleep and, as a bonus, people have been shooting at you every chance they get.
That was the life of an American soldier in Europe after winning in the Ardennes (the Bulge’s official name). It’s true that for the most part these were not pitched battles, although the crossing of the Rhine and the reduction of what was called the Ruhr pocket in Germany produced some heavy fighting.
Much of it was low-intensity combat, but the troops never knew when they approached some little German village if they would be met with white flags or fanatics ready to fight to the last bullet.
If it was the latter, the infantry would usually halt and call in artillery to flatten whatever was in front of it, which it did with frightening efficiency. (During one two-week period during the Ruhr battles, U.S. field artillery fired something like 1 million shells.) You’ll sometimes encounter in memoirs from the other side complaints that this was very unfair of the Americans. You will search in vain, however, for admissions that it was in any way unsporting of the Wehrmacht, a few years before, to use tanks, dive bombers and machine guns against Polish horse cavalry.
And finally, consider the fact that a little more than a week — a week — elapsed between Adolf Hitler’s suicide in his Berlin bunker and the final surrender while the remnants of the Nazi regime tried to play for time despite their inevitable defeat.
A GI still stood a good chance of being killed or wounded by booby traps, snipers or simple accidents.
Their ranks are dwindling now, but if you know anyone who served in that time — suspended between hope and terror — please, if you have not done so already, say “thank you.”
