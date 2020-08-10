Let me see if I have this right: The people against the right-to-repair ballot question want us to be afraid of our (checks notes) garage door openers?
I’m not sure if its by intent but the pro-ballot question television ads seem to be running right before the antis, calling them false and fearmongering. And then the antis seem to prove their point. (Suggestion: If you folks on the anti side want to create an atmosphere of menace, you want to dub in the barking of, say, a bull mastiff, not an overexcited Yorkshire terrier. I’m just saying.)
Speaking of unfounded fears, thanks to President Trump from keeping all those poor people out of our pristine (if you catch my drift) suburbs. But the joke’s on him. I live in a suburb. I work for a newspaper. I’m pretty darn poor already.
Not long ago, a state press guy called me at work and said he’d been trying to send me an email but it kept bouncing back. After I got over the shock of a press flack actually doing a call back, I checked my email to find the inbox was full. I wasn’t even sure that was a thing. I blame the shear volume of press releases I’ve been getting from the 4th Congressional District Democratic primary candidates, all of whom are vying to prove that they are the most progressive person in the race.
Does nobody want to be a Democratic moderate anymore? Has anyone noticed how Joe Biden is doing?
And speaking of fear of Joe Biden, I also keep getting emails from GOP flacks telling me, well, various things about the former vice president. Again, an unsolicited suggestion: He’s either “Sleepy Joe” or he’s Che Guevara. Pick a lane.
I replied to one of those campaign emails that described Biden as a “leftist and socialist.” Because sometimes the urge to be what my father would have called a wiseacre is too strong, I wrote, “Tsk, tsk, tsk. You left out ‘anarchist.’” I got a reply that said, “Sometimes you’ve got to mix things up.” Some of these people are in on the joke.
I know I should, because it’s my profession after all, but I just can’t read any more long form stories about news deserts or the death of local news or what corporate greed is doing to coverage.
Between coronavirus reporting and the next tropical storm I’ve got enough to worry about. But you should read those stories. And, yes, they should make you afraid.
And finally, to the lady from South Attleboro who called me to let me know that I “have no common sense,” I refer you to the reference above that “I work for a newspaper.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.