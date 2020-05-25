I have a little confession to make. This is a time of the year that usually terrifies me.
It’s municipal budget season — a time of year only a true budget geek can love — when cities and towns try to put together a spending plan for the coming fiscal year, which begins on July 1.
(Why is the fiscal year different than the calendar year? That’s one of the things about the season that terrifies me.)
I say “try” because local governments usually have to start the process without knowing what a good chunk of their income is going to be. A lot of it depends on the state chipping in what is known as “local aid” in various forms that helps cities and towns pay for everything from schools to roads to keeping the lights on.
These aid figures are contained in the famous “cherry sheets” about which local governments love to complain. (Why are they called “cherry sheets?” See “fiscal year” above.)
They are always too little and too late and are a convenient punching bag at city and town council discussions and selectmen and town meeting debates — for those communities that preserve that ancient, lively and wholly inefficient tradition.
This year, those budget debates are even more fraught. Not only do they have to be conducted online (with a good portion of them taken up by “I’m sorry councilor, we didn’t get that, you’re on mute”) but there is even less certainty than usual about local aid.
The state budget process has been thrown into turmoil and no one, least of all local officials, can be sure what will be coming down from Beacon Hill. That doesn’t even take into account the hit being taken by local revenues. Real estate taxes, the biggest chunk of local income, will get paid, if somewhat later than usual. That’s the law. But other local receipts — building permits, auto excise, meals and rooms taxes — won’t be pouring into city and town coffers.
“Hey, let’s go down to Route 1, buy a new SUV, have a nice big lunch in a good downtown restaurant and then go over to town hall and take out a permit for a new garage...for the SUV,” is something nobody is saying these days.
So this year’s budget process was not going to be pretty. It looked to be particularly daunting in North Attleboro for the simple reason that everything in North is being done this year for the first time.
The town has adopted a new form of government with a nine-member council supplanting the old board of selectmen and representative town meeting structure. It also has a new manager hired to run day-to-day operations. That includes drafting a municipal budget, something Mike Borg has not done before, not in Massachusetts, any way.
The councilors — and the rest of us — got the first look at the results last week and they were — and this is not something one hears about municipal budgets often — kind of wonderful.
Not that the numbers were great. Borg is anticipating a cut of 10 percent in the town’s aid from the state and that’s if everything goes well.
But the presentation was as clear and concise as one could wish so that even non-fiscal experts could grasp the basic concepts. This Wednesday’s North Attleboro budget hearing — to be conducted online and on cable TV — may not be so terrifying after all.
