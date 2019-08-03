We don’t know if you’ve noticed or not, but there appears to be a bit of a kerfuffle on the electric Twitter machine between millennials and baby boomers.
If you haven’t noticed, more power to you. You probably have a life and interests and places to go and things to do. (You might want to skip the rest of this.)
What it comes down to — as nearly as we can figure out — is that members of the millennial generation (roughly those between about 23 to 38) blame the boomers (among whom we must count ourselves) for, not to put too fine a point on it, “ruining everything.”
For their part, baby boomers, basically the children of “the greatest generation” of returning World War II vets, in large part respond with the hard-earned wisdom of age: “Too bleeping bad. And when are you moving out of the house and getting your own place, anyway, ya bunch of whiners.”
Except some of the responses are really mean.
Speaking as a representative of our entire generation (because, why the heck not?) we’d just like to note that we didn’t have it all that easy to start with.
Sure, the size of our cohort meant that music, fashion, literature, the education establishment and basically the entire structure of capitalism bent to our will. Not that we didn’t think we deserved it. Because that’s just what we thought.
But it wasn’t all beer and skittles, either. Sometime we’d like to sit you millennials down and explain what “stagflation” was or gas rationing during the Arab oil embargo or a little spot on the globe called Vietnam, which, when we were in our 20s, was not the place cheap shirts and blouses came from.
We don’t mean to make light of Vietnam, either. Not even Robin Williams could make Vietnam all that funny. But if you want to talk about divisive issues — something that really split friends and families apart — then nothing that has come of out the fevered brain of Donald Trump even comes close.
But, speaking of Donald Trump, millennials will happily point out that we boomers elected him as one of our own and that isn’t the worst of our failings. We fouled up the environment, saddled the nation with crippling debt, and, oh, were collectively responsible for allowing the designated hitter rule in major league baseball.
Well, sure. But we meant well. Really, we did.
And that really was the thing with our generation. We actually did think that we were the coolest and that a free and easy attitude about drugs, sex and some fairly awful politics were going to be liberating, not just for us, but for all generations.
Hey, just give us a little more time.
